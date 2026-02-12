OKC Thunder All NBA Swingman to be Re-Evaluated Post All Star Break

It was almost the perfect return home for Oklahoma City Thunder All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams. After getting his jersey retired by his High School on Tuesday, on Wednesday, he started on fire against the Phoenix Suns.

In this game against the Suns, he looked like his old self. Oklahoma City saw Williams perform at a high level as a jump shooter really working in the mid-range, even hitting a pair of triples, which allowed him to get downhill relentlessly and finish at the cup starting the game 11-for-11 from the floor and 2-for-2 from downtown. In 20 minutes, Williams posted a season-high 28 points, hauled in four rebounds, dished out five assists and was a +19.

"It feels great. The three weeks was actually great for me. That was the first time I shot like that since April 8 of last year. So that was really dope," Williams said post game on Monday against the Lakers. "My hand feels good. I honestly just got jammed up with Ayton. That was kinda it. It went away right after I missed the free throw, unfortunately. It’s honestly the best it’s been since then. A lot of the reps I was able to get while I was out have really helped out a lot,”

It certainly looked as Williams described, that he was back to feeling like his old self. His handle was crisp, the shot was pure and for the first time this season you watched the Santa Clara product without thinking of his previous injuries and offseason wrist surgery.

On his one and only miss of the game, Williams came up lame on his hamstring, after being out for a ten game stretch with a hamstring strain before returning to the court Monday against the Lakers, this was clearly a frustrating moment for him.

The Oklahoma City Thunder listed Williams as out with a Hamstring Strain on their Thursday injury report against the Milwaukee Bucks on the second night of a back-to-back. The team's No. 2 scoring option will be re-evaluated following the All-Star break after re-aggravating his hamstring strain.

This is a tricky injury that takes time to heal and can one day feel great and the next day tighten up, this re-evaluation window is not a guaranteed return date for the All-NBA swingman but the team will update his status at that time.

Now, the OKC Thunder have a week off as the team will not return to action following tonight's tilt with the Bucks until Friday against the Brooklyn Nets.