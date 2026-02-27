Injury Report Could be Crucial to Outcome of OKC Thunder vs. Nuggets
In this story:
On Friday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder are set to face off against a West rival in the Denver Nuggets, desperately needing to get back into the win column.
OKC picked up two suprising wins earlier in the season, but dropped a hard-fought but undermanned game to Detroit Wednesday, and the Spurs have narrowed the gap for No. 1 in the Western Conference to just 1.5 games.
Suffice it to say, a home victory over Denver would go a long way for Oklahoma City.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight's bout:
OKC Thunder Injuries:
Branden Carlson — Out: Low back strain
Ajay Mitchell — Out: Abdominal strain, left ankle sprain
Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL
Jalen Williams — Out: Right hamstring strain
Denver Nuggets injuries:
Tamar Bates — Out: Left foot surgery
Aaron Gordon — Out: Right hamstring strain
Curtis Jones — Out: G League
Spencer Jones — Questionable: Right shoulder strain
Jamal Murray — Questionable: Illness
Jalen Pickett — Questionable: Right knee soreness
Julian Strawther — Probable: Left great toe sprain
Peyton Watson — Out: Right hamstring strain
The Thunder still see four players listed due to injury, but get good news in the exclusion of several names, most notably superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
SGA suffered an abdominal strain prior to the All-Star break, which caused him to miss nine games. He’s been the MVP front-runner for most of the season, averaging 31.8 points, 6.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game, and is an obviously vital piece to OKC’s contention both now and in the coming months.
Also scratched from the injury report is Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso, all of which have missed time sparingly.
Oklahoma City does see Ajay Mitchell and Jalen Williams listed, as well as two-way center Branden Carlson, who exited Wednesday’s game against Detroit mid-way through. Mitchell, an up-and-coming guard, was on the same re-evaluation timeline as SGA, but needs a little more time. Williams was expected to need one more week than his guard counterparts in dealing with another hamstring strain.
The Nuggets are dealing with plenty of injuries of their own, seeing almost a mirroring of OKC’s own woes this season. On Friday they’ll be without notable contributors in Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson, with star guard Jamal Murray listed as questionable. Several other rotational players are also out or questionable to play.
Whether Denver's players are able to take the floor tonight is obviously set to play a crucial role in the outcome.
The Thunder and Nuggets tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT from Oklahoma City, OK.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.Follow DParkOK