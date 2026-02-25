OKC Thunder Likely to be Without Four Starters vs. Pistons

The two top teams in the NBA are set to face off tonight, though the injury report could have somethig to say about the talent-level on the floor.

The West-best Thunder and East-best Pistons will face for the first time this season, with the winner owning the fewest losses in the NBA. Both currently sit with 14 losses, and tonight's game could be crucial to the eventual best record in the league, and home-court advantage throughout the entire postseason.

The Thunder will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back, but has picked up two of its best wins of the season this week. The Pistons lost to the Spurs on Monday, and will be looking to get back into the win column.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Pistons:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Alex Caruso — Doubtful: Left ankle sprain

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — Out: Abdominal strain

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Right soleus management

Chet Holmgren — Doubtful: Low back spasms

Ajay Mitchell — Out: Abdominal strain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL recovery

Jalen Williams — Out: Right hamstring strain

Detroit Pistons injuries:

Bobi Klintman — Out: G League

Chaz Lanier — Out: G League

Wendell Moore Jr. — Out: G League

Isaiah Stewart — Out: League suspension

The Thunder see one of their lengthiest and most consequential injury reports yet, with numerous top contributors listed.

Reigning MVP and front-runner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to deal with an abdominal strain, though his re-evaluating window is nearing following the bout with Detroit. Up-and-coming second-year guard Ajay Mitchell is the the same scenario.

All-NBA guard Jalen Williams is dealing with a re-aggravated hamstring, and his reevaluation window will open one week after his guard counterparts.

Recently added to the injury report are all of Alex Caruso, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, several more of the team’s top impactors. Caruso is dealing with an ankle sprain, Holmgren is dealing with back spasms and Hartenstein with soleus strain management, all of which have been lingering issues for OKC’s players.

Caruso and Holmgren aren’t yet listed as out, but are doubtful to play.

Given the injury report presently, Oklahoma City is likely to be down four of its five starters, with its two of its top-three bench players in Caruso and Mitchell also out.

Detroit on the other hand sees through of its four designations due to G League assignment, and the only other listing being a suspension for Isaiah Stewart from the Pistons-Hornets bout weeks ago.

The Thunder and Pistons tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI.