Isaiah Hartenstein Adds Another Offensive Dimension with Elite Passing

The Oklahoma City Thunder having a heavy amount of depth that can play a variety of roles is something that the entire NBA community knows very well. The squad's deep rotation of players working to make an impact towards the same goal is how Oklahoma City won its first championship in 2025.

The Thunder's big man, Isaiah Hartenstein, is no stranger to playing whatever role he is asked to do; it's how he squeaked through the cracks to originally become a rotation player in the NBA, eventually earning him the $87 million contract he signed to join the organization. In Mark Daigneault's offensive system, Hartenstein has created a consistent advantage when he is healthy and active on the court through his playmaking both with and without the basketball in his hands.

Since returning from injury, playmaking has been the definition of Hartenstein's game. The German center scored no points between three starts, becoming just the second Thunder player to do so (Terrance Ferguson), but made an impact in other facets, creating opportunities for his teammates to knock down shots.

Against the New York Knicks, Hartenstein did not attempt a single shot, but grabbed five rebounds and assisted on two made shots: a three and a backdoor cut. He was 0-for-3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but had two crucial assists to Jared McCain, allowing the newcomer to drain two triples rolling off of his dribble-handoff screens.

He scored no points once again versus Orlando, but assisted on eight made shots, four of which went to his frontcourt partner, Chet Holmgren. He got back into the scoring list Saturday against the Washington Wizards, scoring nine points, one point shy of a 20-rebound, 10-assist triple-double.

Once again, Hartenstein dissected the defense with clever passing, aiding McCain and Holmgren three times apiece. The Thunder frontcourt connected with a big-to-big alley-oop as well, showcasing their incredible versatility that opens up the offense.

His screen-setting also adds another level to his offense, allowing him to make an impact without needing the ball.

"[Hartenstein] strictly makes winning plays with no ego and doesn't care about anything else besides winning and making his teammates better," Thunder teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said after the game.

This team-first mentality from such a skillful player opens up Oklahoma City's offensive ceiling tremendously. With two elite movement shooters on the team, in McCain and Isaiah Joe, Hartenstein's elite passing from a big and powerful screen-setting creates advantages all across the court.

When healthy this season, Hartenstein has been one of the Thunder's most impactful players, despite not scoring at the highest clip on the team.