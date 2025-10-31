Isaiah Hartenstein Finding Early Season Groove for OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City's front court has potential to be one of the NBA's best this season. Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren haven't spent a whole lot of time on the court healthy together, but the ceiling is high for the talented duo. And if the early season individual returns for Holmgren and Hartenstein are as advertised, the ceiling could be higher than imagined.
Early on, it was Holmgren who impressed the NBA world. And rightfully so, as his numbers to start the season look straight out of a video game. In four games so far, Holmgren is averaging 23.0 points and 10.3 rebounds on 56.9% from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range. But he has missed two consecutive games, causing the Thunder to have to shift some things around in the rotation.
Quietly, Hartenstein has been able to string together a terrific four-game stretch, though. He's doing everything that Oklahoma City needs of him on both ends of the floor. And with Holmgren missing the last few games with a minor back injury, Hartenstein had been able to hold down the fort and then some.
In three of the last four performances, Hartenstein has had totals of 14 points, 16 points, and 17 points. The offense is starting to look smooth and he's finding spots to be successful on the court. In the same way, he has been a moster on the boards. He has recorded double digit rebounds in four out of six games, including two performances with 14 total rebounds.
On the season, Hartenstein is averaging a double double with 10.3 points and 11.0 rebounds. He's also shooting 59.6% from the floor, and his floater hasn't even really caught on yet like it did a season ago.
After Thursday's game, Hartenstein mentioned how Isaiah Joe's return from injury will really help him out, as it spaces the floor and helps him operate as the offensive hub he is. He's great in dribble handoff scenarios and has always had solid chemistry with good shooters. It showed, as he turned in his best performance of the season with 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.
He'll continue to get better as the Thunder's lineup returns to full form. Having Jalen Williams will obviously make his life easier, and the two had budding chemistry a season ago. The same goes for Holmgren, who continues to play the best basketball of his career.
For Hartenstein, he's starting to look comfortable in all of the Thunder's lineups, whether it's double-big or leading the small ball charge. And that's exactly what this team needs.