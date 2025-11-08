Isaiah Hartenstein Remains Vital to Thunder's Winning Ways
It was a career night from Isaiah Hartenstein in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 131-101 win over the Sacramento Kings to open up NBA Cup play on Friday night. From the opening tip-off, you could sense a different energy. Something that has been building all season.
“He’s played great as time has gone on here. He’s getting better and better with his teammates here inside the system. He was obviously highly impactful at the beginning, but he’s only gotten better, especially on the offensive side of the floor... I thought tonight was a reflection of that,” Head Coach Mark Daigneault said of Isaiah Hartenstein's career night post-game.
Friday night marked Hartenstein's fifth double-double in ten games. He has spent time as the Thunder's lone big man when rising star Chet Holmgren has been in street clothes for four contests; he has gained chemistry with the Gonzaga product when they shared the floor in the other six tilts.
The biggest difference in this season, compared to Hartenstein's first in Bricktown, has been his offensive force with the ball in his hands. While he has always been a great playmaker to set his teammates up, it appears he is looking to score when he receives the ball more frequently. That assertion has been made possible by his teammates finding him early and often in games, especially out of the pick-and-roll.
That led to Hartenstein's 33-point, 19-rebound, three-assist, one-steal, and three blocks on 82% shooting from the floor in 30 minutes of action as a +32 in the team's 31-point win.
“It was a great game. I think it just goes more to my teammates finding me, getting me easy looks and then me just finishing throughout the game. It was good," Hartenstein said postgame Friday.
The seven-footer is shooting a career high 87% at the rim –– ten percentage points above his previous best –– while producing 1.385 points per possession in the pick-and-roll when diving at the cup. He has also opened up with game with ghost screen and pure cuts to the rim that have been paid off in the form of lobs, as OKC is lofting more alley oops now than ever before.
While averaging a double-double in the form of 12.9 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 stocks (steals + blocks) while shooting 67% from the floor and 70% at the charity stripe with a career-high 2.7 attempts at the free throw line.
Hartenstein has been a steady force for Oklahoma City all season long in doing the dirty work. His screen setting ability has freed up scorers all over the court as the Thunder attempt to navigate missing their no. 2 scoring option in All-NBA forward Jalen Williams. He has been a front court bruiser on the glass and defending post ups and a creating playmaker for this team in the half-court.
The Oklahoma City Thunder big man has been key to the team's 9-1 start and continues to show his value for this roster. The reigning champions have relied on internal improvement and the 27-year-old has done just that.