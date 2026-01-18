Jalen Williams Exits OKC Thunder Game With Apparent Leg Injury

As the Oklahoma City Thunder were battling the Miami Heat on Saturday night, a fun game turned sour for the OKC Thunder.

During this high paced contest as the two sides were trading buckets, the Oklahoma City Thunder swelled a 12 point lead in the second frame led by All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams who posted two quick triples in the opening frame before totaling eight points, three rebounds, as many assists, on 3-for-5 shooting from the floor and a perfect 2-for-2 from distance while being a +4 in the contest.

Though he only made it 13 minutes into this contest before Williams turned the corner to drive downhill and came up lame, holding his hamstring. He instantly wasn't right after Miami got the stop. The high-motor All-Defensive forward stayed under the Thunder basket, holding his leg until the Heat knocked in a triple and prompted an Oklahoma City timeout.

The Santa Clara product stayed on the floor, holding the back of his leg, making it appear as though it was a Hamstring issue, before the one-time All-Star hobbled his way to the locker room during the stoppage with under five minutes to go before intermission. While Williams didn't need much assistance getting to the locker rooms at the Keysa Center, it was obvious he was in a ton of pain.

This is an obvious blow to the Oklahoma City Thunder as the 24-year-old missed the first 19 games of the season due to offseason wrist surgery before playing the next 24 games.

Tonight was a game that looked closest to last year for Williams of any of the previous outings during the 2025-26 campaign. Not only was the Santa Clara product getting downhill, but the jumper was falling early for the former lottery pick.

In the last seven games, Williams has averaged 18 points, almost four rebounds, six assists and a steal per game while shooting 50% from the floor and generating four free throw attempts a night for the Bricktown Ballers.

The severity of this injury is not yet known as the Oklahoma City Thunder head to halftime up by five points on the Miami Heat as the Thunder search for the regular season sweep of Miami and to prolong their five-game winning streak.

Oklahoma City is in the midst of a difficult stretch that does not see consecutive off days until Jan. 30 and Jan. 31 as the Thunder have been playing at least every other day since Dec. 28.

Update: The Oklahoma City Thunder announce Jalen Williams left today's game against the Miami Heat with right thigh soreness. The Thunder started Ajay Mitchell in his place to begin the second half against the Heat.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for updates on Williams and coverage of this entire Oklahoma City Thunder season. This story will be updated as reports on Williams come out.