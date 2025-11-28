Jalen Williams' Return Gives OKC Thunder More Lineup Flexibility

Oklahoma City is set to get its All-NBA player back, and its lineups could begin to look quite different.

Throughout the first month of the season, almost everything has gone according to plan for the Thunder. Sitting at 18-1 and riding a 10-game winning streak, the Thunder are hoping for another win on Friday night to win West Group A and secure a spot in the NBA Cup knockout round.

Although the Thunder haven’t had much problem taking care of business anyway, they will have some extra help with Jalen Williams making his season debut against the Phoenix Suns. While there are numerous reasons for the Thunder to be excited about his return, Mark Daigneault’s lineup combinations are near the top of the list.

Throughout the early portions of the 2024-25 season, the Thunder were also ravaged by injuries, but mostly at center. That led to Daigneault starting Williams at center for a couple of weeks and was a recurring role for him throughout the year.

Nov 19, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault watches his team play against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

While the Thunder would obviously love to have their bigs available, knowing that Williams can hold his own at the five is a valuable tool. With Kenrich Williams also out for all but one game this season, the Thunder have had virtually no opportunities to play true small ball.

Along with Williams’ return opening up the possibility of some small-ball lineups for the Thunder, his presence should also allow Daigneault to play more lineups with Chet Holmgren as the lone big. Considering Holmgren’s frame and occasional rebounding lapses, having Williams at the four can cover up any deficiencies of having Holmgren as the only center on the floor.

While there are plenty of intriguing pieces to the frontcourt puzzle now that Williams is back in the fold, the most exciting lineup effect of his return could be the minutes when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is off the floor.

Throughout the first month and change of the season, the Thunder have still been relatively solid when their MVP heads to the bench, but guys like Ajay Mitchell can only do so much to lead an offense. With a true offensive engine in Williams back, the Thunder can put him in more situations as the lead ball handler and have an elite creator on the floor at all times, assuming Daigneault wants to stagger their minutes.

In any case, the Thunder should be excited about Williams’ return to the floor and the plethora of lineups Daigneault can throw on the floor with another All-NBA talent to work with.