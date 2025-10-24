Jalen Williams' Spot Starters Have Held the Fort Down Two Games Into the Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder is now two games into the season after Thursday night, and the team has started things off on a high note with a 2-0 record.
Becoming the first NBA team in history to compete in back-to-back double-overtime games to kick off the season, it's been a highly entertaining start to the year for the reigning NBA champions—even without their star forward in fourth-year man Jalen Williams.
Williams, who underwent wrist surgery back in July following a valiant NBA Finals series where he battled through an unspoken injury, is still in injury protocol and has not yet touched the floor for Oklahoma City. Luckily for the defending title holders, this team has several other guys who can take his minutes and provide impactful, valuable minutes in his absence.
Cason Wallace exhibited that on opening night following the team's ring ceremony, as the Thunder opened the season inside Paycom Center against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets—a team who landed in second in the Western Conference a year ago.
In place of Williams, Wallace started in the game and played 42 minutes in the double-overtime victory, putting up the third most minutes for the team and helping lead the Thunder to a massive first win of the season in front of many rowdy Oklahoma City fans.
Fourteen points on 50% shooting, four steals, five assists, seven rebounds, oh and a few threes—Wallace stuffed the stat sheet in place of Williams, elevating the teams starting lineup and being an integral producer in the win.
Fast forward to Thursday night and Williams still not being available—as in typical head coach Mark Daigneault fashion, he switched the spot starter in the game—this time, Aaron Wiggins stepped up to the plate.
After seeing some of the scoring barrages Wiggins posted last year, it's clear to everyone now the scoring potential he truly has along with his defensive and all-around impact on the floor. In another double-overtime win, Wiggins was vital in the 141-135 outcome.
He dropped 23 points on 50% shooting with five threes in the game on just nine tries, and also nearly logged a double-double with nine boards on the night. A change of pace from Wallace, Wiggins' scoring efficiency effectively supplanted the impact Williams provides on a given night—certainly not a replacement, but again, the Thunder have so many tools to lean on due to its exceptional depth.
Moving forward, Oklahoma City would love to have Williams back as soon as possible, but the team is not going to rush him. And when you have guys like Wallace and Wiggins, it makes it that much easier.