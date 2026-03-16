When the Oklahoma City Thunder acquired Jared McCain from the Philadelphia 76ers at the trade deadline, a mixture of confusion and excitement from the two fan bases occurred. Sixer fans believed general manager Darryl Morey sold away another potential playoff contributor, while Thunder fans thought the team filled one of its biggest holes.

McCain is averaging 11.2 points per game through his first 15 games in a Thunder uniform, proving both sides right so far. Over the last month of action, he ranks third in the NBA in three-pointers made off the bench.

The former Duke standout is shooting 42.3% from three-point range since joining the Thunder, averaging two triples made per outing.

At the same time, McCain is proving his former general manager wrong. “I’m quite confident we were selling high on Jared McCain,” Morey said after the trade.

The guard has immediately meshed in his new team, flowing off of screens to shooting movement jumpers across the perimeter. He's been a stellar offensive connector, spacing the floor and allowing others to get room to score.

On Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Timberwolves, McCain's full potential alongside a healthy Thunder roster was ignited. He drilled three-point jumpers rotating around screens set by Isaiah Hartenstein on two separate occasions in the fourth quarter, helping Oklahoma City run away with a double-digit win in a game that was neck-and-neck throughout the first three periods.

McCain scored 15 points in the contest, with all of them coming from the long ball. He knocked down five of his nine attempts from distance, missing his lone two-point field goal attempt.

After the game, backcourt mate and, similarly, a former 76er, Isaiah Joe, commented on McCain's fit.

“When he first got here, it feels like he’s been here the whole time,” Joe said.

The native of California's most obvious flaw, his defense, has quickly improved since joining the team as well. He picked up a steal in the win, but clearly has turned into someone opposing offenses can't create a mismatch towards anymore.

“We’re not asking [McCain] to be Lu, Caruso or Cason. He just gotta be sound,” head coach Mark Daigneault said in his postgame presser.

Throughout his short time with the team, the Thunder's newest addition looks like a potential playoff series swinger for the reigning champions of the Association. The Thunder got the job done without consistent three-point shooting a season ago, but with the addition of McCain to the fold, the league's first repeat since 2018 has become a much greater possibility.