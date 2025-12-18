LA Clippers Superstar to Sit Out vs. OKC Thunder

Tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the LA Clippers, hoping to bounce back from just its second loss of the season.

The Thunder fell in the NBA Cup semifinal, playing an uncharacteristic game against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. Now they'll look to get back into the win column versus LA, seeking their 25th win of the season.

The Clippers have seen the opposite side of the success spectrum so far this season. They sit at just 6-20 so far, currently offering up the Thunder the third-best odds at the 2026 NBA Draft's No. 1 pick. NBA decision-makers across the league have reportedly seen OKC's owning of the Clippers' pick as a nightmare scenario given the Thunder's recent success.

Suffice it to say, a win tonight for OKC would both help its own record, and further its draft odds this season. Though the injury report could play a factor.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Clippers ahead of tonight’s matchup:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Injury management

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

Jaylin Williams — Out: Right heel bursitis

LA Clippers injuries:

Bradley Beal — Out: Left hip fracture

James Harden — Out: Left calf contusion

Derrick Jones Jr. — Out: Right knee sprain

Yanic Konan Niederhauser — Out: Left knee soreness

After getting to near-full health against the Spurs for the NBA Cup semifinals, the Thunder see a few more additions to the injury report versus LA, though they did get sharpshooter Isaiah Joe back from a knee contusion.

Hartenstein was able to return against San Antonio, but is listed against Los Angeles due to injury management. Backup big Jaylin Williams has also been tagged due to heel bursitis.

The LA Clippers have seen a few contributors go down for the season in Bradley Beal and Derrick Jones Jr., both of which were vital to the team’s potential success.

In addition to those two, James Harden has been added to the report for Thursday, citing a calf contusion.

Harden has been one of a few positives for the Clippers this season, averaging 26.0 points, 8.1 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

His being out is sure to send ripple effects through LA’s roster. The Clippers will still have forward Kawhi Leonard, who is averaging 25.0 points on 49% shooting.

The Thunder and Clippers tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight.