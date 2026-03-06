Massive OKC Thunder Home Stand Just Got More Juicy

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Boston Celtics on Thursday, March 12, as part of a four-game home stand that spans 11 days. In this Paycom Center stint, the Thunder play postseason teams exclusively, with three of the four being considered NBA Title contenders. It will be a great chance for the Bricktown Ballers to battle test themselves against fellow top-of-the-line teams.

As if an emotional rematch with the Denver Nuggets on Monday, March 9 wasn't enough or a Western Conference Finals reunion agianst the Timberwolves –– Who have already beat the Thunder twice this season, a rare feat during the course of this 2025-26 campaign –– on March 15 wasn't enough this slate was made even better on Friday when the Boston Celtics officially elevated the status of their superstar.

After rupturing his Achilles tendon during the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks, the Boston Celtics will see Jayson Tatum make his 2025-26 debut on Friday, March 6, in the TD Garden against the Dallas Mavericks.

This puts Tatum at an ultra-impressive recovery time of less than 10 months removed from the injury to lace them up and be back on the hardwood.

It is important to remember this is just the first step in Tatum's road to recovery, and the Celtics will likely need to continue to be cautious with their superstar, who delivered Boston their 18th Championship in franchise history back in 2024.

Currently, the plan going forward for a minutes restriction, or how much Tatum will rest, is unclear. Though the Thunder's first meeting with the Celtics has a good chance to see Tatum on the floor.

Boston will not be on the second leg of a back-to-back having played the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, March 10 before taking on the Thunder on Thursday, March 12 each being road games for the Green and White.

If Tatum is able to play in this contest for Boston, the star power will be undeniable on the court with the Celtics having their top duo of Jaylen Brown and Tatum going up against the OKC Thunder with superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the hope remaining that All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams and Rising Star Ajay Mitchell could return by then for the Bricktown Ballers.

Boston has been impressive throughout this season, managing to grab 41 wins against 21 losses without Tatum to this point in the season. Having their No. 1 option back will be interesting the rest of the way in a wide-open Eastern Conference for the No. 2 seed.