Nikola Jokic Returns, Shakes Up MVP Race and Marquee Matchup vs. OKC Thunder

When the schedule was announced, all eyes went to Feb. 1. The first meeting between the Oklahoma City and Denver Nuggets, the thought to be only true contenders in the Western Conference back in August. There was disappointment that these two divisional foes would have to wait so long to meet on the hardwood after their seven game second round series a year ago and the retooling Denver did over the summer.

Now, both sides arrive at this date beaten, battered and bruised as the injuries have piled up. The Nuggets had to survive a massive chunk of this season without superstar big man Nikola Jokic, thought to be too much to overcome. Jokic is the system, the best player in the world and truly does it all for Denver. Instead, the Mile High Crew scrapped and clawed their way to stay afloat sans Jokic, Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun. It is impossible to see a team handle being short handed as well as Denver did and continues to do so.

On Friday, Jokic returned to join forces again with Jamal Murray who hours before tip-off of Sunday's game will be tabbed as an NBA All Star for the first time. While the Nuggets are still without Johnson, Gordon and Braun, they sit 33-16, the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with an impressive 7-3 record over their last ten games.

Now, the Nuggets welcome in the short handed Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday during the NBA's first Basketball Night in America presentation on NBC. Sunday night basketball, a new staple on the league's calendar, starts with a bang seeing the last two NBA MVP award winners go toe-to-toe.

Made even more important by Jokic's Friday return. While he has to remain healthy the rest of the way, he has returned in time to keep his NBA MVP eligibility if he sees a good bill of health the rest of the way. Making this a two-man race for the honor instead of a runaway win for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Oklahoma City is once again on a slid, losing three of their last four games while being short handed. While they currently have a 4.5 game cushion for the best record in the Western Conference, that lead will likely evaporate heading into the All Star break with games against the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 seeded squads on deck starting on Sunday in Denver.

In this game, the Thunder are without Jalen Williams, Ajay Mitchell and Alex Caruso. This means Oklahoma City will be without a ball handler not named Gilgeous-Alexander in this contest, making it nearly impossible for the Bricktown Ballers to create any offense against Denver.