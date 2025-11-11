OKC Blue Fall in Home Opener as Two-Ways Debut

The OKC Blue started the season 1-0 with a thrilling win on Friday over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. After a couple of off days, the Oklahoma City Blue opened up a two-game home stand on Tuesday afternoon against the Birmingham Squadron in their home opener.

The Squadron have a stellar G League roster highlighted by two-way assignees Hunter Dickinson and Trey Alexander to play alongside the athletic Jaden Springer. Dickinson posted 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and was a -7 in his team's 106-97 win over the Blue.

The OKC Blue saw the two-way debut in the G League this season, highlighted by Branden Carlson, who competed on the defensive end to force Dickinson to labor and responded with 17 points of his own to go along with seven rebounds, a steal, and a block.

Fellow two-ways in rookie guard Chris Youngblood –– who turned in 10 points, four assists and two blocks. –– and Brooks Barnhizer –– who had a silent night scoring the ball with just two points but did haul in seven rebounds, dish out five assists and swipe a steal –– also debuted.

The Thunder have seen Payton Sandfort compete in his rehab process to make his debut for the organization after inking an E10 pact after the 2025 NBA Draft to get him on a G League contract with the OKC Blue. The Iowa product is a sharpshooter worth keeping an eye long-term.

Jazmin Gortman has provided an excellent bucket-getting ability for this roster, leading the way in points with 18 to couple with six assists, three rebounds, four blocks and three steals. A do-it-all force driving into the paint. He has been able to replace the production lost by Jahm'ius Ramsey, who played a similar role for the Blue in seasons past.

Malevy Leons was all over the stat sheet with 13 points off the bench for the OKC Blue to couple with 11 rebounds, two assists, and 50% shooting from the floor. The former Thunder forward continues to impress with his motor and energy.

Up next, the OKC Blue will wrap up this home stand on Thursday night when they welcome the Memphis Hustle to the Paycom Center with a ton of interesting names, including former Thunder forward Charlie Brown Jr. The rest of the Hustle is also must-see TV, such as Jahmal Mashack, Olivier-Maxwell Prosper, Javon Small, and Tyler Burton. That game will tip off at 7 PM CT, in the Paycom Center and streamed on the G League Website.