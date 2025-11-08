OKC Blue Pull Out Opening Night Win in Dariq Whitehead's Debut
The Oklahoma City Blue were back in action on Friday as they opened up their season by heading south of the Red River to take on Rio Grande Valley. The OKC Blue were able to pull out a gutsy 116-114 win over the Vipers to signal what will be a fun G League season.
Oklahoma City has often prioritized the G League as a true developmental touch point both for player's and coaches. Multiple top assist coaches and head men have started their career's pacing the sideline for the Blue. Namely OKC Thunder bench boss Mark Daigneault and Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković. Daniel Dixon takes over as the Blue head coach as last year's head man Kameron Woods heads to the Thunder's bench as an assistant coach for Daigneault.
Dixon earned his first win on Friday night in his first try after getting some head coaching experience this summer at NBA Summer League. He has worked hands on with the Blue in recent years and he had all the right moves to escape with this narrow victory.
The Blue roster is an interesting bunch. Headlined by former first round pick Dariq Whitehead who made his OKC Blue debut tonight. Last year's leading scorer for the Texas Legend's, Jazmin Gortman, now on the Blue after spending the preseason with the Thunder is flanked by returning players Malevy Leons, Buddy Boeheim, Cameron Brown and training camp addies Zack Austin, Viktor Lakhin and Payton Sandfort. This isn't to mention the two-way options in Branden Carlson, Brooks Barnhizer and Chris Youngblood the Blue will have at their finger tips typically during home games.
Leons impressed in this game, posting 22 points seven rebounds, two assists, a block and a jaw-dropping six steals while shooting 7-for-11 from the floor. Gortman tied Leons in points with 22, as the guard added two rebounds, four assists, a steal and two blocks.
Boeheim came off the bench for 13 points on 4-for-9 shooting from distance as Kendall Munson matched him off the pine with 13.
All eyes were on Whitehead as the former first round pick, who elected to join this developmental club as opposed to bigger offers elsewhere, began his OKC Blue career with six points, a rebound and a steal including the first bucket of the team's season.
Up next, the OKC Blue continue their season on Tuesday morning in the Paycom Center as they welcome in the New Orleans Pelicans affiliate for an 11 AM tip-off to set the stage for that night as the Thunder host the Warriors.