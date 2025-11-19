OKC Blue Swept in Two Game Trip to Mexico City

The Oklahoma City Blue spent Sunday and Monday in Mexico City battling the Mexico City Capitanes in a two game affair. The Oklahoma City Thunder brought their two-way trio of Brooks Barnhizer, Branden Carlson and Chris Youngblood on the road with the varsity club leaving the OKC Blue a bit short handed. So much so that in night two of this trip, the G League squad only had six players available.

On Sunday, the Oklahoma City Blue fell 121-107 in a game that got away from the Thunder's G League squad but not before former Thunder Forward Malevy Leons filled it up. The Bradley product went for 22 points, 11 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in his 39 minutes while only missing three shots, one from deep (1-for-2) from beyond the arc and two from inside (6-for-9 from the floor).

Former NBA guard Buddy Boeheim also had a solid night posting 19 points, hauling in four rebounds, dishing two assists and gaining as many steals while shooting 8-for-16 from the floor and being a +1 in his minutes despite the lopsided loss.

Payton Sandfort, who inked an E10 contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder following the 2025 NBA Draft to ensure his G League rights, turning in 16 points off the pine going 5-for-12 from 3-point land.

Anthony Pritchard has been a welcomed addition to this Blue squad as a downhill guard who can score at all three levels and set the table for this squad. On Sunday he turned in 14 points, three assists and two rebounds to couple with a steal and a block. On Monday, Pritchard got an efficient 12 points, dished out 11 assists, hauled in three rebounds and swiping two steals in the Blue's 106-91 loss in the second night on this back-to-back set.

On Monday, Sandfort earned 14 more points going 3-for-12 from 3-point land, hauling in seven rebounds, dishing an assist, swiping two steals and swatting a block. Leons had another double-double with 17 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and a jaw-dropping four steals.

Returning guard Cameron Brown notched double figures in each game going for 13 points off the bench Sunday and 23 points in the starting lineup on Monday.

Former first round pick for the Brooklyn Nets, Dariq Whitehead, only played in one of these back-to-backs, a 23 minute outing on Sunday where he failed to score in an 0-for-5 shooting night, but did flash his improved playmaking with four assists, grabbed two rebounds with two steals on the defensive end.

The Oklahoma City Blue are back in action on Friday, Nov. 21 on the road in Texas to take on the Legends –– the Dallas Mavericks' G League club –– for a back-to-back set with game two coming on Saturday, Nov. 22.