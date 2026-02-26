OKC Thunder See Two More Join Injury Report, Exiting Pistons Game Early

Life only continues to grow more difficult for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Bricktown Ballers walked into Detroit on the second night of a back-to-back. That is hard enough, a travel back-to-back against the 42-14 Pistons, battling the Thunder to try to gain the best record in the NBA at large.

The challenge was made greater by Oklahoma City's Wednesday afternoon injury report. Having already ruled out Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Abdominal Strain), All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams (Hamstring Strain), Rising Star Ajay Mitchell (Abdominal Strain, Ankle Sprain), All-Star Chet Holmgren (Low Back Spasms), Starting Center Isaiah Hartenstein (Right Soleus Injury Management) and Defensive Ace Alex Caruso (Ankle Sprain) as out for this game. That left the Bricktown Ballers down four starters and seven standard-contracted players when adding Thomas Sorber (ACL) to the list, who is out for the year.

Meanwhile, not only are the Pistons eager to wash out the bad taste left in their mouth by their loss to San Antonio on Monday, but they are only missing Isaiah Stewart, who is still serving his NBA suspension for a pre-All-Star break fight against the Charlotte Hornets. No one gave the Thunder a shot to pull off this upset, rightfully so, expecting Oklahoma City's three-game winning streak to be snapped.

Though the Bricktown Ballers put up a great fight in the opening frame, they even pulled ahead by 12 points in the contest. However, the good times didn't last long in the Motor City as the Pistons got back on track in the second frame, winning the period to the tune of a 36-18 advantage.

The Thunder's road to competitive play, much less an upset win, went under construction coming out of halftime. Oklahoma City Thunder bench boss Mark Daigneault sent Jared McCain onto the floor to re-start the game after intermission in place of Sharpshooter Isaiah Joe.

Isaiah Joe (left glut contusion) and Branden Carlson (low back soreness) will not return to tonight’s game at Detroit. — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) February 26, 2026

Soon after, the OKC Thunder communications department revealed the reasoning. Joe, who is playing the best basketball of his career right now and has been vital to the Thunder's three-game winning streak, has been ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a left glute contusion.

Oklahoma City has an off day on Thursday back at home before hosting the Denver Nuggets on Friday night inside the Paycom Center. The Bricktown Ballers would need Joe available in that game to help their spacing and offensive flow against the Western Conference contender.

Though Joe is not the only one leaving this game early. Two-way big man Branden Carlson has also been ruled out due to lower back soreness. This leaves the OKC Thunder with just Arkansas product Jaylin Williams as their lone healthy big man. Forcing the Thunder to play small the rest of the way against a Pistons team that has seen Jalen Duren catch fire in the contest.