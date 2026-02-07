OKC Thunder Bench Boss Dishes on Jared McCain Addition

At the NBA Trade Deadline, the Oklahoma City Thunder made a change. Swaping Ousmane Dieng's roster spot to bring in Jared McCain, a first round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft from the Philadelphia 76ers. A pair of moves made this possible with the Thunder shipping Dieng to Charlotte for Mason Plumlee then waiving the veteran big man before executing the swap for McCain. Oklahoma City sent Philadelphia a 2026 first-round pick (via Houston) along with three second round picks to secure the Duke product.

Oklahoma City is familiar with McCain, having brought him to Bricktown for a pre draft workout in the 2024 class where the Thunder really liked the sharpshooter.

"Jared [McCain]’s a really good kid. We spent a lot of time with him in the draft process. Our scouts liked him back then and continue to like him in his NBA career," Daigneault explained. "He’s always been somebody that Sam [Presti] and the rest of the group have their eyes on.”

McCain can really help bolster the Oklahoma City Thunder's outside shooting which is known to go through peaks and valleys from game-to-game and sometimes within the 48 minute contest.

"[Jared McCain's] got great shooting gravity, obviously. It’s something he’s had his entire career. Even prior to college, in college and he’s shown that in the NBA," Daigneault said. "Off the catch and off the dribble. Creates a dynamic skill set and gravity. Which tends to be important to us because we got guys that can create."

All the different ways the Thunder can free McCain up for a clean look from downtown are encouraging, perhaps the most interesting is seeing him develop a two-man game with Isaiah Hartenstein over the course of the second half of the season.

This was a move that benefits Oklahoma City long-term and short-term. The 21-year-old is under club control through the 2027-28 season.

"Better question for Sam [Presti]. Obviously, these are all Sam’s decisions. What I would say is we have a team that we have a lot of confidence in. With good reason, these guys have a lot of time and equity together with a lot of success. When you add somebody, you never take that for granted," Daigneault said. "The idea is to hope he can strengthen our team. He’s only 21 years old and in his second year.”

McCain will make his season debut on Saturday afternoon against the Houston Rockets, where he will sport the No. 3 –– a late change from the No. 30 after Chris Youngblood was waived yesterday.