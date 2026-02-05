OKC Thunder Execute Trade to Ship Out Ousmane Dieng

Wednesday was a busy day for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The NBA's top team has reportedly agreed to terms on a trade that nets the Thunder Jared McCain from the Philadelphia 76ers as OKC buys low on this high upside 2024 first round pick. Then, the team announced superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be sidelined through the All-Star break before being re-evaluated due to an abdominal strain.

The news never slowed down, with a game against the San Antonio Spurs looming tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder have already announced a trade that sent Ousmane Dieng and a 2029 second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets, netting back Mason Plumlee in return. This trade has been finalized by the team, and it was required to go first as a bookkeeping measure to clear a roster spot for the reported McCain move to become official.

The Oklahoma City Thunder can still look to re-route Plumlee's $2.2 million deal elsewhere between now and Thursday's 2:00 PM CT trade deadline to make room to execute the McCain deal but if nothing materializes they will simply waive the veteran big man for the same result.

Ousmane Dieng was always the roster spot to move at the trade deadline for Oklahoma City as he approaches restricted free agency this summer, the Thunder upgraded that 15th spot on its roster in a bigger way than anyone could have predicted.

The Charlotte Hornets have already rerouted Dieng to the Chicago Bulls in a move that allowed the red-hot Hornets to nab bucket-getting guard Coby White as the Buzz City Crew makes an Eastern Conference play-in push currently riding a seven game winning streak.

For clarity the reason everyone is widely expecting Plumlee to be moved or waived by the Thunder is a result of Oklahoma City's roster crunch. They need a spot to place McCain and outside of Plumlee, barring anything unforeseen, the Bricktown Ballers do not have any other avenue to free up the space. Though, with two off days following tonight's game against San Antonio, the Thunder have time on its side to try to find a team up against the deadline that could use the cheap veteran big man to try to squeeze any asset out of this move.

Otherwise, you can view the McCain deal as Oklahoma City sending out four second round picks, a first round pick (via Houston) in the 2026 NBA Draft and Ousmane Dieng to provide a serious upgrade to their team long-term. Especially with the very team-friendly cost controlled pact that the Duke product is on.

Along with this move, the Thunder announced they conducted a trade with the Utah Jazz giving away cash considerations for the draft rights to Balsa Koprivica.