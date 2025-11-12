OKC Thunder Continuing Turnover Ratio Excellence

The Oklahoma City Thunder's identity could've been noted as several things a year ago.

A well-oiled Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and co-star machine. A nonstop, disciplined defense.

But one thing that was prevalent in virtually every game including the team's postseason run to an eventual NBA title was all in the hustle. It's said since elementary days—if you want to make a college team, you got to hustle.

In this case, every one of these players hustle to the ball. That was true in last year's championship season, and it's ringing true yet again early into the team's 2025-26 campaign as the team runs it back with a near identical roster.

Nov 11, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) defends a drive by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Now 12 games into the season marking an 11-1 start for the boys in blue and sunset orange, Oklahoma City is staking its claim as the best team in the NBA as the team looks to defend its title. That's looking very promising, and the team's identity has not seemed to switch—it's actually been enhanced with the addition of now sophomore Ajay Mitchell.

He's been a major contributor to this team's hustle mindset. In the absence of a rehabbing Jalen Williams, Mitchell has been putting up impressive scoring numbers alongside 1.8 steals per game.

That's helped the Thunder rank atop the league in steals with 10.6 per contest. The team is leading the NBA in points off takeaways with 24.3 points generated per game as a result. And on the flip side, Oklahoma City is taking care of the ball as well as anybody in the league across several metrics.

Turnover percentage sees the Thunder listed at 12% thus far on the season, ranking second in the league. Regular turnovers per game sees the same placement with just 12.4 turnovers per game. On top of that, when this team does turn it over, it doesn't let the opposition score with ease—as Oklahoma City allows the third least points in the association off turnovers with 15.6 per game.

And, as you'd guess, the Thunder ranks in the top five in the league in opponent turnovers generated per contest.

It's no question why this squad is able to produce these type of consistent numbers similar to how it operated a year ago—and that's because of its ability to hustle. Not just a single individual, it happens as a unit. And as of now, it's gotten the Thunder to 11 wins on the year and just a single loss thus far.