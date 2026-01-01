OKC Thunder Contributed to Soaring Christmas Day Ratings

Christmas Day has always been a marquee day for the NBA. So many of the game's legends have suited up on Christmas Day, and it has become a sports tradition to watch basketball during the holiday. The NFL started to schedule games on Christmas Day, too, but it has always been an NBA holiday. This year, the big day of hoops showcased the trending upwards trajectory of the league.

According to the NBA, the league produced its most-watched Christmas Day in 15 years. Over 47 million people in the United States watched the NBA on Christmas Day across Disney networks, which is up 45% vs. last year.

The NBA delivered its most-watched Christmas Day in 15 years. More than 47 million people in the U.S. watched the NBA on Christmas Day across Disney networks - up 45% vs. last year.



(Excludes the 2011-12 season which started on Christmas Day.) pic.twitter.com/evgUQjlYWp — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 31, 2025

The Thunder and Spurs drew a huge viewing crowd during the second game of the day. It was the most-viewed second game of Christmas Day in the last eight years. It had the highest average audience of any of the games during this year’s slate at 6.7 million viewers, and it peaked at 8 million viewers. Comparable to last year’s second game, viewership was up 51%.

Perhaps this will be a new norm moving forward for Thunder-Spurs matchups. The budding rivalry out in the Western Conference has brought the NBA a lot of attention. Especially during a season where Oklahoma City has been so dominant, the basketball world wants to see a fun, young team like the Spurs take down the reigning champions.

Of course, the MVP draw is there too. Both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama provide a massive draw for NBA fans, and everybody wants to see the two players go after it. Wembanyama has been an international sensation so far in his young NBA career, and as the Spurs continue to ascend he'll only bring more attention to the young team.

With a new era of NBA basketball ushering in, and new stars replacing old stars on their way out, many people have pointed to the potential Thunder-Spurs rivalry as something the league can really get behind. There's a bit of drama behind it, too, as Wembanyama has been very meticulous with his words after knocking off the Thunder. His apparent distaste for Chet Holmgren adds fuel to the fire, too, and fans love to see the individual matchup.

For as long as these two teams are competing, the matchup could become a Christmas Day tradition. And things will only heat up when they draw a playoff matchup against one another. That'll help the rivalry truly take off, and it could happen in the near future.