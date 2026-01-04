OKC Thunder Could Be Without Four Rotational Pieces vs. Suns

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue their season on Sunday by wrapping up this two game road swing in Phoenix against the Suns.

The OKC Thunder are riding a four game winning streak, sitting with a 30-5 record on the season and being 6-4 in their last ten games. The Suns have proven to be a spunky team, after many left them for dead this offseason as they traded away Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal to mercifully end that embarrassing era, Phoenix sits at 20-14 in the No. 7 seed of the Western Conference standings.

They have already went up against Oklahoma City twice this season, the Thunder went 2-0 both in the NBA Cup stage of the schedule, once in the pool play round and once in the knockout round.

The Phoenix Suns are going to be without bucket getter Jalen Green who has only played in two games this season with a hamstring injury and see Grayson Allen tabbed as questionable.

On the flip side, Oklahoma City will be without starting big man Isaiah Hartenstein, bench big man Jaylin Williams, reserve Ousmane Dieng, and even tab defensive ace Cason Wallace and Sharpshooter isaiah Joe as questionable for this contest which dealing with knee soreness.

This puts the Oklahoma City Thunder without as many as four rotational players, potentially for the front end of a back-to-back that sees the Thunder end a two-game road trip on Sunday in Phoenix but turn around to play on Monday at home against the Charlotte Hornets.

The starting lineup would have to shuffle in a big way for Mark Daigneault if Wallace is unable to go. The Kentucky guard was a spot starter for this Thunder team all year most recently in place of Hartenstein which now leaves two options for the first five on the shelf if Wallace can't go.

Oklahoma City should still have enough to extend their winning streak, but the lack of offensive flow having to replace Hartenstein's screen setting, Joe's sharpshooting and Wallace's play finishing would be tough to overcome. On top of losing one of the best options for the Thunder to defend Devin Booker at the point of attack.

The outcome of these three questionable designations will be cleared up by tip-off and go a long way in factoring in the winner and loser of each side.

