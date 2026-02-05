OKC Thunder Depleted For Matchup with San Antonio Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the San Antonio Spurs for the fifth time this season, their final meeting in the regular season. Each side has seen rotations and games missed throughout the previous four meetings. Though, this one takes the case. There is nothing to learn from this Nationally televised tilt with the Oklahoma City Thunder being undermanned to this degree –– missing 10 of their 15 standard roster contracted players –– the Spurs are without rookie standout Dylan Harper, back up big Kelly Olynyk and have upgraded Stephon Castle to available.

Oklahoma City is riding a two game winning streak that leaves them with 40 wins before 20 losses, sitting with a league best 40-11 mark. being 6-4 in their last ten games which is the same record as the Spurs over the last ten. This no. 2 seeded San Antonio squad comes in at 33-16 which has earned Mitch Johnson the right to coach the NBA All Star club on behalf of the Western Conference which is a be honor for anyone, especially for a bench boss so young.

Here is what the two sides look for tonight's meeting.

Dec 25, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives around San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

OKC Thunder Injury Report

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander –– Abdominal Strain: OUT

Jalen Williams –– Hamstring Strain: OUT

Alex Caruso –– Adductor Strain: OUT

Lu Dort –– Right Patellofemoral joint inflammation: OUT

Isaiah Hartenstein –– Right Eye Corneal Abrasion: OUT

Chet Holmgren –– Low Back Spasms: OUT

Ajay Mitchell –– Abdominal Strain: OUT

Thomas Sorber –– ACL surgery recovery: OUT

Nikola Topic –– Surgery Recovery: OUT

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Stephon Castle –– Left adductor tightness: Available

Dylan Harper –– Right ankle soreness: OUT

Kelly Olynyk –– Left foot soreness: OUT

David Jones Garcia –– G League Two Way: OUT

Lindy Waters III –– Left knee hyperextension: OUT

Jeremy Sochan –Left Quad Strain: OUT

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be lucky to keep this game within striking distance, and that is to be expected. The Thunder have a ton of moving parts beyond just the injuries, with three separate trades being announced tonight that net Oklahoma City back Jared McCain and shipping out Ousmane Dieng. The Thunder also announced Gilgeous-Alexander will be re-evaluated following the NBA All-Star break, ruling him out for the next five games and, of course, in all likelihood, the NBA All-Star game itself.

