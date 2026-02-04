Three Takeaways From The Thunder's Monster Win Over The Magic

Oklahoma City left no doubt in Tuesday’s contest against Orlando.

OKC controlled the game from beginning to end, as they destroyed the Magic 128-92. The Thunder sharpshooters dominated this game, as Lu Dort and Isaiah Joe had 18 points and 22 points, respectively.

The Thunder were able to handle the first leg of this back-to-back stretch easily, and look to continue this dominance Wednesday night as well.

The Thunder seemed to do no wrong against the Magic, and can take away a few strengths that continue to grow.

Here are three takeaways from the Thunder’s blowout win over the Magic.

1. Straight Thunder dominance

The Oklahoma City Thunder made this game theirs from the opening tip-off and never looked back. They started the game by scoring 39 points in the opening quarter, running ahead to a 25-point lead by the time the first quarter was over. The second quarter was more of the same, with the OKC squad going into the half up by 27 on what seemed like a shell-shocked Orlando team.

Nothing would change throughout the course of the game, as the Thunder dominated the second half just like the first. Oklahoma City’s domination stemmed from suffocating defense, as the Magic only shot 38% from the field and 32% from beyond the arc.

OKC had another dominant night to secure win No. 40, and if it keeps this up, the Thunder’s hot streak might see no end.

2. Just another MVP night

You think you’re convinced every night that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the for sure MVP, and then he puts on another performance that convinces you even more. Tuesday night against Orlando was one of those nights, as the MVP led the Oklahoma City early-game charge. Gilgeous-Alexander ended the first half with 13 points, seven assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Gilgeous-Alexander showcased his ability to take over a game and make everyone around him better once again, as his play continued into the second half for the limited time he got. He would end with 20 points, nine assists and five rebounds. This puts his streak of games with at least 20 points at 121, just five games behind the record.

It is truly crazy to see how Gilgeous-Alexander can take over a game, and it’s truly crazier to think that it happens every single night.

3. OKC got the rest they needed

OKC had this game in the bag by the end of the third quarter, as they were leading 94-68. This gave Oklahoma City a perfect opportunity to keep its legs fresh as it travels to San Antonio on Wednesday for the second leg of this back-to-back.

Gilgeous-Alexander saw no action in the fourth quarter, and as the duration of the quarter went on, more and more starters saw their way to the bench. The OKC reserves were able to get the job done for the duration of the game, so that the starting five are ready to go for Wednesday.

Getting the job done early resulted in more rest for the Thunder stars, and hopefully, it results in another Thunder win Wednesday night.