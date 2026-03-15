OKC Thunder Dish Out Starters vs. Timberwolves

Oklahoma City is attempting to extend their winning streak to eight games in a National TV game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The OKC Thunder are attempting to even the season series at two games a piece.

The Thunder are 9-1 over their last ten games clinging to a three game lead in the Western Conference Standings over the San Antonio Spurs as Oklahoma City takes aim at their third straight year atop the table.

Minnesota has posted a 6-4 record over their last ten games, owning a 41-26 overall mark good enough for the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference standings. The Timberwolves have won two straight against the Bricktown Ballers this season after meeting the Thunder in the Western Conference Finals that ended with Oklahoma City advancing in five games. The Timberwolves have made the trip to the Western Conference Finals the past two seasons before being knocked out by Dallas and Oklahoma City.

The Thunder have gotten good news on the injury front with starting big man Isaiah Hartenstein elevated to active just before tip-off. This leaves Oklahoma City just sitting without All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams before reaching a fully healthy rotation.

Minnesota elevated star guard Anthony Edwards to available after at first having him tabbed as questionable. The Timberwolves otherwise are healthy only listing NBA G League assignees as out.

Oklahoma City is attempting to close out this home stand strong by going perfect on this four game stay. The Thunder then hit the road for a ten day trip.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Ajay Mitchell, G

Lu Dort, F

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineup

Donte DiVincenzo, G

Anthony Edwards, G

Jaden McDaniel, F

Julius Randle, F

Rudy Gobert, C

The Timberwolves have found plenty of success with Gorbert on the floor this season, being a +11 when on the court. Oklahoma City is inserting point guard Ajay Mitchell into the starting five to add playmaking to their offense and earn a scoring punch against this Minnesota defense.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder have an off day on Monday before starting their road trip in Orlando on Tuesday. That Magic clash is on the front end of a back-to-back before heading to Brooklyn to take on the Nets. The Thunder need to keep winning to stay atop the West and fend off the Spurs.