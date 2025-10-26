OKC Thunder Duo Makes History in Win Over Atlanta
Oklahoma City started the season off with a bang, and made sure to keep the Thunder faithful on the edge of their seats. After dominating most of class year, the shorthanded Thunder embarked on a title defense campaign with two straight double overtime games. The players were certainly exhausted considering the lack of players available, but nonetheless, Oklahoma City started off without a blemish. In game three, it was back to regularly scheduled programming.
The Thunder blew out the Atlanta Hawks on the road and finally had some room to breathe after two games that were too close for comfort. During the first two games of the season, Oklahoma City’s stars put up some gaudy numbers and understandably so. Playing that many minutes and going into double overtime twice will certainly give you the chance to put up some serious stats. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his first 50-point game of the season, and Chet Holmgren had a 28-point offensive explosion.
Ironically, though, it was the third game where Oklahoma City made offensive history. Despite the game being a blowout, and the Thunder’s starters finally getting a rest in the fourth quarter, the team’s star duo set a Thunder record. Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren are now the only duo in franchise history to each score 30 points in less than 30 minutes in the same game. A jaw-dropping feat, no doubt.
Holmgren’s 31 points and 12 rebounds came in just 27 minutes, while Gilgeous-Alexander’s 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists took him 28 minutes. For Holmgren, it was one of the best games of his young career, and for Gilgeous-Alexander his first-class efficiency was once again on display.
Not only did the duo each score 30 points in less than 30 minutes, but they did so by hardly missing any shots at all. Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren combined to go 20-for-29 on the night.
Obviously Oklahoma City is missing Jalen Williams — he’s the one who completes this Thunder trio and raises the ceiling of the team tremendously. It will be a huge deal to get him back in the lineup soon. But Holmgren’s progression has been one of the brightest spots of the Thunder’s 3-0 start to the season — he looks like a bonafide All-Star. He’s playing with supreme confidence and looking like a transformed player on the offensive end. Factor that in with Gilgeous-Alexander’s steadiness, and the duo is setting records.