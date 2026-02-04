OKC Thunder Get Traditional Starting Lineup vs. Orlando Magic

The Oklahoma City Thunder are attempting to build off of their massive win on Sunday over the Denver Nuggets on the road, in the midst of another banged-up stretch for the Bricktown Ballers. Tuesday starts a back-to-back set that sees the OKC Thunder playing host to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night before traveling to San Antonio on Wednesday to take on the Spurs.

As we near game time, the Oklahoma City Thunder still has a plethora of questionable marks on its injury report. Already, the Bricktown Ballers ruled out bench ball handler Ajay Mitchell, All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, Thomas Sorber, and Nikola Topic. While Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, starting big man Isaiah Hartenstein, All-Star Chet Holmgren, bench big man Jaylin Williams, and defensive ace Alex Caruso are questionable.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic are only without Franz Wagner, which is regrettably par for the course for this Magic club this season.

With the status of so many important pieces and starters up in the air, all eyes turned to the starting lineup, which was announced 30 minutes before the opening tip-off. 30 minutes before the start of this game, we got our answer.

Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams were each upgraded to available for this contest against the Orlando Magic as Caruso was also elevated to available. This came as a bit of a surprise, given the nature of this back-to-back set with a National TV date against the Spurs looming.

OKC Thunder vs. Orlando Magic Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Cason Wallace, G

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Orlando Magic Starting Lineup

Jalen Suggs, G

Desmond Bane, G

Anthony Black, G

Paolo Banchero, F

Wendall Carter Jr., C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are attempting to string two straight wins together for the first time since Jan. 19 and Jan. 21 with a victory tonight against the Orlando Magic. This is part of an interesting week for the Thunder that sees Oklahoma City taking on two Western Conference foes to close the seven-day stretch. First up, the Spurs on the second leg of a back-to-back and then a two-day break before hosting the Houston Rockets on Saturday afternoon. Each of these latter two games is on National television.

