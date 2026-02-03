What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Orlando Magic

The Oklahoma City Thunder return home for the front end of a back to back set, hosting the Orlando Magic in the Paycom Center before jetting down to San Antonio on Wednesday for the second leg of this two games in two day stretch.

Oklahoma City is hoping to build on their momentum captured from a massive win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday but will have to do so by battling a massive injury report. Not only are the Thunder still down All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, top bench creator Ajay Mitchell and see defensive-ace tabbed as doubtful, they also have ruled out Isaiah Hartenstein with injury management after playing two games since returning from his right soleus strain in preparation of this back to back set.

in addition to those names, Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All Star big man Chet Holmgren and bench big man Jaylin Williams are all three tabbed as questionable. Missing all three of Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Mitchell would spell trouble for the Bricktown Ballers attempting to create any sort of consistent offense against a Magic squad with plenty of capable defenders.

The Orlando Magic are only missing Franz Wagner, while a big loss, they have the rest of their roster available and have grown as accustom to playing without their rising star forward as possible.

Here is what to watch for in this home contest for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Dec 19, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) controls the ball from Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

What to Watch For

Oklahoma City is looking for any sort of offense with this lengthy injury report and they will need to find it from Aaron Wiggins. The Thunder's best available shot creator in this game if Gilgeous-Alexander sits, and at worst their second best if the superstar plays, needs to have a big on-ball scoring game to make up for all of the talent in street clothes tonight.

Along those same lines, the Thunder need a massive 3 point shooting night with the likes of Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe and Lu Dort drilling triples left, right and center to equalize this lopsided injury report.

Another story line to watch for will be the energy and effort on the defensive end. Even if the questionable trio all play, this game will be won on the defensive end of the floor. Turning this into a rock fight and winning it late in the fourth quarter with timely shot making at home. This is also a key look ahead spot with a big matchup against the Spurs looming.

Game Information

Date: Feb. 3

Matchup: OKC Thunder (39-11) vs. Orlando Magic (25-23)

Time: 07:00 PM CT

Location: Paycom Center –– Oklahoma City, OK

TV: FanDuel Sports Oklahoma

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder's game against the Magic, trade deadline week and the entire season for the Bricktown Ballers.