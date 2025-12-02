OKC Thunder and Warriors Both Have Lengthy Injury Reports

Tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Golden State Warriors, hoping to improve to an NBA-best 21-1.

OKC will be facing off against one of the only teams in NBA history to have seen a better start to a season, as the 2015-16 iteration of Golden State started out 24-0. The Thunder have already faced off against the Warriors once this season, winning in blowout fashion at home.

This will be OKC's first time in The Bay this season, and while Golden State is slated to be without its best player, they still offer a formidable Western Conference foe.

Both team's injury reports are lengthy, and are sure to impact tonight's game. Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Warriors ahead of tonight’s game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Brooks Barnhizer — Out: G League

Branden Carlson — Available: Nasal Fracture

Alex Caruso — Out: Right quad

Luguentz Dort — Out: Right adductor

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Right coleus

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

Golden State Warriors injuries:

Jimmy Butler — Questionable: Left gluteal

Stephen Curry — Out: Left quadriceps

Draymond Green — Probable: Right mid foot

Al Horford — Out: Right sciatic nerve

Trayce Jackson-Davis — Questionable: Right knee

De’Anthony Melton — Out: Left ACL

Alex Toohey — Out: Left knee

The Thunder have a lengthy and potentially impactful injury report, as has been the case for most of the season. They’re set to be without two starters in center Isaiah Hartenstein, who is out for 10-to-14 days with an essential calf strain, as well as All-Defense guard Luguentz Dort, who is a recent addition with an adductor strain.

In addition to those two is guard Alex Caruso, who is one of the leading drivers of impact of OKC’s bench. Caruso will miss tonight’s game with a quad injury.

Jalen Williams’ return certainly helps things — as he’s likely the team’s most versatile player on both ends — though the Thunder are still undoubtedly undermanned in Golden State. OKC will also be without rookie Brooks Barnhizer, who is on G League designation.

The Warriors continue to be without their superstar guard in Stephen Curry, and forward Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable to play.

Defensive stalwart Draymond Green is listed as probable.

The Thunder and Warriors tip off in a late-night bout at 10 p.m. CT from Chase Center in San Franciso, CA.