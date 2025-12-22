OKC Thunder, Grizzlies See Numerous Players on Injury Report 

Tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies, hoping to bounce back from just its third loss of the season.

OKC has now dropped two games in its last three tries, falling to the Spurs in the NBA Cup semifinals, and losing to Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves on the second night of a back-to-back days ago.

Memphis should offer a team capable of finding some momentum against, though both teams are dealing with heavy losses in the injury department at this point. Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Grizzlies ahead of tonight's game:

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries:

Alex Caruso — Out: Right middle finger sprain

Ousmane Dieng — Out: Right calf strain

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Right soleus soreness

Chet Holmgren — Out: Illness

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

Aaron Wiggins — Out: Questionable: Right adductor soreness

Jaylin Williams — Out: Right heel bursitis

Memphis Grizzlies injuries:

Brandon Clarke — Out: Right calf strain

Zach Edey — Out: Left ankle stress reaction

Ty Jerome — Out: Right calf strain

John Konchar — Out: Left thumb

Ja Morant — Out: Left ankle sprain

Scotty Pippen Jr. — Out: Left great toe

Javon Small — Out: Left toe

Vince Williams Jr. — Out: Left knee soreness

After nearly getting healthy, missing only Isaiah Joe versus the Spurs in the NBA Cup, the Thunder are now without a host of major contributors for tonight’s game.

The most notable will be the losses of Chet Holmgren to illness, Isaiah Hartenstein with soreness and Jaylin Williams with bursitis, leaving the Thunder frontcourt down its three best players. Kenrich Williams, Branden Carlson and Jalen Williams will be looked at to pick up slack there tonight.

Additionally, OKC will be without rotational-level players in Alex Caruso and Ousmane Dieng, who are dealing with respective injuries. Guard Aaron Wiggins is the team's lone questionable designation with adductor soreness.

The Grizzlies are in similar shape, seeing eight players on their own injury report.

Where the Thunder are now lacking in the frontcourt, Memphis is in the backcourt. Guards in Ja Morant, Scotty Pippen Jr., Ty Jerome, Javon Small, Jonn Konchar and Vince Williams Jr. will all be out tonight.

The team will also be without interior force Zach Edey, as well as longtime forward Brandon Clarke.

The Thunder and Grizzlies tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT tonight from Oklahoma City, OK.