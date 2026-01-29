OKC Thunder Get Positive Injury News Ahead of Timberwolves' Matchup

The Oklahoma City Thunder are preparing to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night, looking to grab a pivotal regular season game.

OKC has seen an up-and-down 2026 slate so far, ripping off a handful of wins, but has seen some real lows too. They saw back-to-back losses against the Pacers and Raptors, but rebounded Tuesday night against the Pelicans.

Minnesota got the best of Oklahoma City in the last meeting, and with others looking to surge up the Western Conference standings, tonight's game could be an important one on a few fronts.

Luckily for the Thunder, they've gotten some good news on the injury report in the last day, which is certain to help their chances in tonight's game. Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Timberwolves ahead of tonight’s game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Alex Caruso — Out: Right adductor strain

Ajay Mitchell — Out: Abdominal strain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

Cason Wallace — Questionable: Left hip soreness

Jalen Williams — Out: Right hamstring strain

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries:

NOT YET SUBMITTED

The Thunder still see several players listed on the injury report for tonight, though they do get one of their primary contributors off after a few weeks.

Starting center Isaiah Hartenstein is slated to make his return after dealing with a second stint of a right soleus strain. The 7-footer suffered an initial soleus strain back in late-November, and subsequently missed six games. He would return for a few games in December, but would exit Dec. 28’s bout against Philadelphia with the same injury.

Much to the dismay of OKC’s rebounding efforts, he’s been out since, but is now set to make his return against the Timberwolves. It couldn’t have come at a better time for OKC, especially given Minnesota’s large front line of Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid and Julius Randle.

Hartenstein has averaged 11.2 points on 64% shooting so far this season, with 10.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Oklahoma City will still be without six players, including one-time All-Star Jalen Williams, who suffered a hamstring strain weeks ago. Impact bench players in Alex Caruso and Ajay Mitchell will also sit, along with the team’s rookies.

Minnesota’s injury report has not yet been submitted.

The Thunder and Timberwolves tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT from Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. The game will be nationally televised on Prime Video.