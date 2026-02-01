OKC Thunder's Need for Roster Stability Grows Throughout Arduous Stretch

We're going to find out a lot about this Oklahoma City Thunder team over the course of its next six games.

Injured and rattled, this Thunder team cannot seem to replicate what it was doing at the beginning of the season when it dealt with slightly less injuries while still managing a 24-1 record in 25 games without the presence of Jalen Williams.

As we near the NBA All-Star break, Oklahoma City just hasn't been able to get back to that level. Still having Williams out to injury, who's now dealing with a hamstring issue, Ajay Mitchell and Alex Caruso sidelined as well and Isaiah Hartenstein now finally returning a game ago has really plagued this team.

And of course, the others who've missed contests here and there to various setbacks like Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Joe—the Thunder just can't quite field a fully healthy roster this season. Which, in essence is fine. The issue lies with this team continuing to show weakness and lack of ability to adapt amidst these injuries.

Even so, this team is still wickedly talented, and it still leads the West while also holding the best record in the league. Oklahoma City faces a lot of scrutiny—but when you're tugging along this amount of criticism while still sitting in first place in the Western Conference, you're doing something right.

OKC just hasn't showed the ability to compete at a level it once did with an injured roster. And as we get deeper into the season, preparing for an injury-plagued postseason Thunder is something that needs to be thought about.

Jan 29, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Clark (22) fouls Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

But having lost by 12 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night with many, many tough opponents to follow, the strength of Oklahoma City's roster will be tested.

The Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns, along with Minnesota, are all teams just below the Thunder in the Western Conference—rounding out the top-seven teams in the West.

And in the span of less than two weeks, Oklahoma City has to take on all of them, still injured.

Hartenstein has returned which is massive for this team and should illustrate a large difference over this stretch, but it didn't matter very much in the 123-111 loss against the Timberwolves, though it was his initial game back from injury.

For Sunday night's bout against the Nuggets, the Thunder still have Williams, Mitchell and Caruso listed on the injury report, while Denver deals with some serious injury problems as well. Aaron Gordon and Cameron Johnson remain out but Christian Braun, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray—all three on the injury report—are game-time decisions.

It starts in this one for Oklahoma City. On the road, still limping, the Thunder will look to make the most out of its current roster makeup.