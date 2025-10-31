OKC Thunder Guard Making Early Sixth Man of the Year Push
Oklahoma City had the star power and depth it needed to win it all last season, and this season has seen another potential star emerge.
Over the first couple of weeks, the Thunder have looked solid, getting out to a 6-0 start despite missing Jalen Williams and plenty of other key pieces. Even with Chet Holmgren missing the past two games, the Thunder have managed to do enough to escape with home wins against the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards.
Although the Thunder have been missing Williams and Holmgren, that doesn’t mean Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the only star gracing the floor in Oklahoma City. So far this season, Ajay Mitchell has emerged as one of the NBA’s biggest surprises.
Mitchell was solid last season as a rookie, playing a decent role off the bench in the first couple of months before a turf toe injury ended all momentum he had and effectively kept him from contributing the rest of the year. Although he wasn’t able to contribute much in the Thunder’s title run, an impressive Summer League stint was enough for most in Oklahoma City to be excited about what Mitchell could bring to the team.
Of course, no one expected a start like this. In six games, Mitchell has averaged 18.5 points, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game. As the Thunder’s third-leading scorer behind Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren, Mitchell has been exactly what Oklahoma City has needed in Williams’ absence.
In fact, he’s even building an early case to take home some hardware at the end of the year. With Mitchell coming off the bench in every game thus far, he currently sits at +700 to win Sixth Man of the Year, making him the favorite according to FanDuel.
Of course, with extra opportunity to begin the season, Mitchell’s numbers have risen to a level they might not have if the Thunder were at full strength. For Mitchell to stay at the top of the award race all season, he will need to continue delivering big performances off the bench when Oklahoma City is healthy.
That might not be a problem if the Thunder return to their dominant form when Williams returns, which could give Mitchell a chance to contribute in important moments early and pad some of his stats once the game is getting out of hand.
Considering Sixth Man winners are often on some of the best teams in the league, the Thunder’s success should give him a boost if he can keep up his early hot streak. As Mitchell tries to become the second Thunder player to win the award and join James Harden’s 2012 campaign, Oklahoma City is only looking more dangerous on its quest to repeat.