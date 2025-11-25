For the first 18 games of the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been firing on all cylinders.

They have had one of the best starts in NBA history as they are 17-1 on the season, dropping their only game by just two points. Although Oklahoma City has performed in every aspect of the game, there is one area that has catapulted them to a level only they can reach.

The Thunder are able to score points themselves, currently ranking fourth in the NBA with 122.6 points per game. However, OKC has started to run away with games because of its defense.

The Thunder are currently first in opponent points per game, with the Thunder’s opponents only averaging 105.7. Not only does this put them atop the NBA, but it does so by 4.3 points. You could try and look for just one area of their defense that sets them apart from the rest, but the Thunder’s defense reigns supreme as a whole.

Oklahoma City causes the most turnovers in the league with 17.3, which is mainly due to the team’s 10.8 steals per game. Due to the large number of turnovers caused, the Thunder also has the best turnover differential in the league with a -4.7.

The Thunder don’t just rely on taking the ball away, but they are also the toughest team to make a shot on. This season, teams have on average, shot 42.3% from the floor against the tough OKC defense, again, ranking the Thunder first in the league.

With how elite the defense has been, it has propelled the Thunder to not only beat teams but to destroy them. Throughout the first 18 games of the season, the Thunder have an average point differential of +16.9. This not only leads the league, but it also blows every team out of the water.

The closest team to the Thunder in this stat is the Houston Rockets, who only have a differential of +10.3. To put this stat into perspective, the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, who went 73-9, only had a point differential of +10.7.

The season is very early, and there is plenty of basketball left to play, but the Thunder haven’t even been at full strength yet. Jalen Williams is yet to see the floor due to his wrist injury, and the Thunder have still reached these heights.

While the Thunder have started the season as one of the best teams basketball has ever seen, they still have plenty of room to grow and are on track for an unforgettable season.