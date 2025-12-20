Thunder All-Star Searching for Consistent Scoring in Return from Injury

Since returning from offseason wrist surgery, reintegrating 2024-25 All-Star forward Jalen Williams has been the focus for the Oklahoma City Thunder. As expected, growing pains have occurred in key matchups, with the Thunder losing two of their last three games, with Williams struggling on offense in both losses.

After missing the first 19 games of the season due to surgery on a torn scapholunate ligament in his right, dominant wrist, Williams returned to the lineup without any minute restrictions. He scored 11 points on 3/12 shooting in his return, feeling out the NBA pace once again.

Now, showing flashes of his All-Star self last season, consistency is the last thing Williams needs to unlock to get back to top form.

This was expected in the short term, putting someone who was unable to use their dominant hand for an entire summer right back in the role they played before the injury will take some getting used to. The Thunder will continue to ride out the adjustment period as Williams continues to search for the most important aspect of offensive basketball: consistency.

Williams has still been a consistent neutral-positive player on the floor due to his defensive impact, but the offensive struggles have been very apparent in Oklahoma City's recent clutch losses to the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves. Williams shot a combined 11/32 in the two games.

In the Thunder's NBA Cup semifinal loss to the Spurs, Williams scored 17 points while also tallying seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. His defensive impact was felt, but he greatly struggled scoring the basketball, hitting five of his 16 attempts.

Williams showed some flashes down the stretch in the game, scoring 10 fourth-quarter points while getting to the stripe six times, but he still could not reach his second gear.

Against the Los Angeles Clippers, however, in a commanding 122-101 Thunder victory, Williams was stellar on both ends in his 29 minutes of play. The versatile forward scored 20 points and assisted on five made shots, shooting 8-of-14 from the floor and 2-of-2 from three.

Williams dominated the struggling Clippers, showing the full capacities of his game for just the third time since his return. Struggles returned in Minnesota.

In Friday's 112-107 loss to the Timberwolves, Williams scored 17 points on 6-of-16 shooting despite a hot start in the first quarter. He scored eight points on 3-of-5 shooting in the opening frame, but couldn't keep up the momentum the rest of the way.

Williams struggled greatly in the fourth quarter, scoring two points on 0-of-5 shooting. On a bulk of open looks, like the rest of the Thunder on the night, the Santa Clara product could not convert.

Growing pains were always going to be evident as Williams returned to the Thunder lineup. Consistency is the final thing he needs to perfect in his game.