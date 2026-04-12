OKC Thunder's Home Dominance Critical to Success in 2025-26

Oklahoma City’s home dominance has been on display all season, and it’s only fitting that the regular season will close on its home floor.

On Sunday night, the Thunder will host the Phoenix Suns in the final game of the regular season. With all 30 teams in action, the remaining undetermined seeds for the postseason will be finalized, and the league will be one step closer to a full playoff picture.

Of course, neither the Thunder nor Suns are in that max, with Oklahoma City already clinching home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, and Phoenix locked into No. 7 in the West ahead of the play-in.

Going into Sunday, it’s clear that Oklahoma City doesn’t care too much about the result of game 82, given that it has nothing to play for and has 10 guys out on the injury report. Still, defending home court is something that the Thunder care about, and those who make it on the floor will be looking to give Oklahoma City a 35-6 home record for the season.

Currently sitting at 34-6, that potential 35th home win would tie the Thunder record for most in a season, fittingly matching last season’s record. Of course, the 34 wins already have the Thunder in elite company, surpassing the 33 wins from the 2024 season and matching the 34 wins from 2013 and 2014.

Regardless of whether the Thunder can match their franchise record for most home wins in a season on Sunday, they already have displayed just how impactful home-court advantage can be. Last season, the Thunder lost only two home games on their way to their first NBA championship. Considering both of those losses came on jumpers from opponents in the final few seconds, the Thunder could have a real chance of doing even better on their home floor this time around.

Part of what has made this season so special again is how the Thunder perform in Paycom Center. With only two projected seasons remaining after this before the Thunder move into their new arena across the street, Paycom Center is set for one of its final playoff runs.

While Sunday’s game against Phoenix won’t have the same energy as the Thunder’s upcoming playoff games, it should feature a celebration of the team after such an impressive season. With fans having one more chance to catch their team before the postseason starts, the Paycom Center crowd might just be enough to will the shorthanded Thunder to a win and match the best home record in team history.