Another Big Game From Alex Caruso Could Help OKC Thunder Take Control of WCF

Oklahoma City needs another boost from its star role player.

On Tuesday night, the Thunder will be back in Paycom Center for a pivotal Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. After the Thunder won Games 2 and 3 to take a lead, the Spurs responded with a dominant Game 4 effort.

Even at two games apiece, Game 5 will almost certainly play a significant role in which team moves on to face the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals. Of course, with Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell sidelined, Oklahoma City needs a big push from some of its role players to help take the pressure off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Perhaps the most obvious candidate to give the Thunder a boost is Alex Caruso. After starting the series hot with a 31-point Game 1, Caruso has proven his ability to be a contributor in a variety of areas in this matchup.

Also adding 17 and 15 in the Thunder’s two wins, Caruso may need to step up again in Game 5 to push the Thunder over the top for a 3-2 series lead. While his first three games were spectacular, the Thunder can’t afford any performance like the one he had in Game 4.

With the Spurs switching up their defense on Gilgeous-Alexander, Caruso didn’t have the same looks he’d been getting, finishing the game scoreless and putting up only one shot. Adding four fouls and two blocks in just 14 minutes of action, Game 4 was one of Caruso’s worst playoff performances since arriving in Oklahoma City.

Naturally, with the Thunder back on their home floor, Game 5 should be an opportunity for Caruso to recapture some of the same magic he had to begin the series. Obviously, the Thunder are hoping that getting back on the home floor also leads to a much better shooting night than their abysmal Game 4.

Still shooting 14-of-23 from beyond the arc in this series, Caruso could be a real difference maker if he can find his range again in Game 5. Considering the Thunder’s offense had easily its worst performance of the entire season on Sunday night, any sort of offensive boost from Caruso to go with the Thunder’s elite defense could be enough to get another win.

Mark Daigneault and company are sure to have some solid adjustments after San Antonio stifled the Thunder in Game 4, but another big night from Caruso might be all the Thunder need to take a 3-2 advantage.