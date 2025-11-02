OKC Thunder Injury Report: Chet Holmgren to Miss Third-Straight Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against the New Orleans Pelicans, hoping to move to 7-0 for just the second time in franchise history.
OKC is one of three unbeaten teams left, next to the 5-0 Spurs in the West, and the Chicago Bulls in the East, who now stand alone at 5-0.
This year's iteration of the Thunder trails only last year's championship squad, who got out to a hot 7-0 start before falling to the Denver Nuggets in a close affair.
The Pelicans are on the opposite end of the success spectrum, still searching for their first win. They sit at 0-5, and are the only Western Conference team remaining without a victory. They saw a few competitve early-season matches, but have since struggled on both ends of the floor.
Still, they offer a variety of tough covers, including star Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, and rookie Jeremiah Fears.
Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Pelicans ahead of today’s afternoon matchup:
OKC Thunder injuries:
Chet Holmgren — Out: Low back sprain
Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL
Nikola Topic — Out: Surgical recovery
Jalen Williams — Out: Right wrist
Kenrich Williams — Out: Left knee
New Orleans Pelicans injuries:
Trey Alexander — Out: G League
Hunter Dickinson — Out: G League
Kevon Looney — Questionable: Left knee sprain
Dejounte Murray — Out: Right achilles
The Thunder will continue to be without its star center in Chet Holmgren, who will miss his third-straight game, this time versus the Pelicans.
Holmgren is off to another blazing start, averaging 23.0 points on 57% shooting overall and 42% 3-point shooting, with 10.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals and blocks apiece. The Thunder will continue to be conservative with Holmgren, given the length of the season.
OKC will also be without Williams, who saw a follow-up procedure to his wrist surgery this offseason, and will be reevaluated in a few weeks. The former lottery pick is also an obviously vital piece of the team's core, having been the runner-up in scoring last year in addition to an All-Defense selection.
Kenrich Williams, Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber are also out.
The Pelicans continue to be without star guard Dejounte Murray, as well as two G League prospects in Trey Alexander and Hunter Dickinson. Versatile big Kevon Looney is questionable for today’s matchup.
The Thunder and Pelicans tip off at 2:30 p.m. CT.