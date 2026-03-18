OKC Thunder List Four Starters on Injury Report for Nets

The Thunder are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets on the second night of a back-to-back, continuing their five-game road trip.

Last night, Oklahoma City took care of business against the Magic, leaning on reigning MVP and front-runner Shai Gilgeous-Alexnader, who scored 40 points and nabbed four steals en route to a five-point win.

The Thunder have now ripped off a nine-game win-streak, and have been able to keep the Spurs at bay, who are hot on the heels of the No. 1 seed in the West.

OKC has two manageable games upcoming in the Nets and Wizards, both of whom are positining themselves for the loaded 2026 NBA Draft, opposed to the postseason. Tonight's starting lineups and rotations should reflect that, on both sides of the injury report.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Nets ahead of tonight’s game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Brooks Barnhizer — Out: G League

Branden Carlson — Out: Low back strain

Luguentz Dort — Out: Rest

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Left soleus injury management

Chet Holmgren — Questionable: Left hip contusion

Thomas Sorber —Out: Right ACL surgery recovery

Nikola Topic — Out: G League

Jalen Williams — Out: Right hamstring strain

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Egor Demin — Out: Left plantar fascia management

Terance Mann — Available: Lef Achilles soreness

Michael Porter Jr. — Out: Left ankle sprain/left hamstring tightness

Ben Saraf — Questionable: Left foot soreness

Day’Ron Sharpe — Out: Left thumb UCL tear

Nolan Traore — Available: right eye abrasion

Just one game after seeing a relatively short injury report, the Thunder see a lengthy one of the second night of a back-to-back.

New additions include starters in Luguentz Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein who are both out, as well as Chet Holmgren who is questionable to play with a left hip contusion. The rest of the listings are similar, with one-time All-Star Jalen Williams continuing to remain out with a right hamstring strain.

Regardless of whether Holmgren is a go or not, expect a heavy dose of backup big Jaylin Williams, who's stepped up time and again for OKC this season.

Should Holmgren not play tonight, the Thunder would be without four of their five starters, save for the MVP.

The Nets are in a similar boat, with top rookie Egor Demin and leading scorer Michael Porter Jr. both set to miss tonight’s game, in addition to a real contributor in Day’Ron Sharpe.

The Thunder and Nets tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.