Veteran Standouts Lead OKC Thunder to Series Sweep Over Suns

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Phoenix Suns 131-122 Monday night in the fourth game of the first round of the NBA playoffs, clinching a four-game sweep for the defending champions. The Thunder swept the first round for the third straight season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way once again for the Thunder, despite facing heavy defensive pressure. The MVP favorite scored 31 points and assisted on eight made shots, shooting 58.8% from the floor. He is still yet to miss a shot in the fourth quarter in the postseason.

Chet Holmgren added his best performance of the postseason. He scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

OKC had an average margin of victory of 17.25 points in the four-game series against Phoenix. These are three takeaways for the Thunder's series-clinching Game 4.

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) drives to the basket against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) in the first half during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1. Chet Holmgren Has His Best Performance Yet

In a series clincher, OKC could have used a big performance from their star big man. Holmgren responded with his best performance of the postseason.

Holmgren scored 24 points on 56.3% from the floor, 2-for-5 from 3-point range. He added 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals to his box score.

Holmgren was active on both ends of the court the entire night, being a large part of why OKC took home the win despite Gilgeous-Alexander getting double-teamed the entire game. The Gonzaga product continues to prove why he was named to his first All-Star appearance this season.

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) dunks the ball against the Phoenix Suns in the first half during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2. Veteran Impact

OKC's two impact veteran 2024 offseason acquisitions, Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein, had incredible performances in Game 4. The duo combined for 32 points on 71.4% shooting.

Hartenstein scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, being aggressive against a Suns team that has struggled to deal with the Thunder's length all series long. He was highly effective off rolls and slips inside the Suns defense.

Caruso continued his stellar postseason with a 14-point, 4-rebound performance. He knocked down four triples on six attempts while playing his usual elite defense.

This duo continues to be greatly important to this young Thunder team, with them continuing their unbeaten series record with the organization.

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) against Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) in the first half during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

3. Ajay Mitchell's Big Day

After shooting 5-for-20 in his first playoff game with an increased role without Jalen Williams, Ajay Mitchell put together an incredible performance in a series-clinching fourth game. Mitchell scored 22 points on 7-for-16 shooting.

The UC Santa Barbara alum added six assists and four rebounds, playing the secondary guard role next to Gilgeous-Alexander. The Thunder outscored the Suns by 27 points with Mitchell on the floor.

Mitchell was comfortable scoring from all three levels, knocking down four shots from long range and multiple 2-point jumpers. The Thunder's breakout star will continue to be important entering the Western Conference Second Round against the winner of the series between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers.