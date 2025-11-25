OKC Thunder Make History Again During Fast Start

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been on a historic pace this season. They sit atop the NBA with a 17-1 record following a 68 win campaign in the 2024-25 season that ended with their first championship in team history.

The OKC Thunder are navigating adversity this season, primarily in the injury category. The Thunder have yet to see All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams debut this season. Even without their All-Star and No. 2 scoring option, the Bricktown Ballers rank in the top five in offensive and defensive rating owning the best defense in NBA history at this current rate and best net rating in the league and of all clearing those two marks they set a year ago. In addition to the Santa Clara product, Rookie guard Nikola Topic and veteran big man Kenrich Williams have yet to make their season debuts. All of this on top of rookie big man Thomas Sorber tearing his ACL this offseason back in September.

However, the injury woes have gone beyond just those four. The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen Defensive Aces Alex Caruso and Lu Dort miss multiple games. Sharpshooter Isaiah Joe missed the first five games, top bench bucket getter Aaron Wiggins has missed the last nine contests and rising star big man Chet Holmgren has been in street clothes for four tilts this season.

Though, that hasn't stopped Oklahoma City from making history. Not only are they off to the best start in franchise history but even with all these injuries that trend continued on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Oklahoma City Thunder blew out Portland, avenging the team's lone loss on the year, in that game the Oklahoma City Thunder saw 12 players score at least five points for the second straight game. This is the first such streak in NBA according to the Thunder communication staff.

That is wildly impressive and a testament to the depth and talent on this roster. Each night, even in the most mundane games against sub-.500 teams the Oklahoma City Thunder continue to be uncommon and etch their names into the history books.

The Oklahoma City Thunder can attempt to extend this record breaking streak on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA Cup battle in Pool Play for the Western Conference Group A. Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this historic season for the Oklahoma City Thunder.