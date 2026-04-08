OKC Thunder Make History Once Again with Victory in Los Angeles

Oklahoma City has once again found its stride.

After a lackluster stretch through the middle of the season that followed a historic start to the 2025-26 campaign, the Thunder are rolling once again. OKC is 21-2 since the All-Star break, and holds a 63-16 record heading into its final three regular season contests.

Mark Daigneault's team has finally returned to full healthy, with the exception of 2025 first-round pick Thomas Sorber, which has been reflected by the team's play on the court.

Oklahoma City has won six consecutive games, with the team's last three victories coming by a wide margin. In fact, OKC's wins against the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have notched the Thunder another place in NBA recordbooks, becoming the first team in league history to win three consecutive games by at least 35 points.

Thunder are the first team in NBA history to win 3 straight games by 35+ points.



OKC margin of victory last 3 games:

43 PTS

35 PTS

36 PTS — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) April 8, 2026

Oklahoma City beat the Lakers 139-96 on April 2 and defeated the Utah Jazz 146-111 on April 5, then took down Los Angeles 123-87 on April 7. The trio of blowout victories followed a 114-110 overtime win against the Detroit Pistons, who were without All-Star duo Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren.

OKC's recent stretch has also put the Thunder on the doorstep of securing the No. 1 seed for the third year in a row. If Oklahoma City wins one of its next three games or the San Antonio Spurs drop one of its final contests, Daigneault's group will secure the NBA's best record and the top spot in the West.

Additionally, the Thunder would be one of just three teams in NBA history to achieve 64 wins in consecutive seasons, joining the Chicago Bulls and the Golden State Warrios to reach that mark. This comes within the same season that saw OKC tie Golden State for the best 25-game start in league history.

Oklahoma City has the inside track to capping off another historic campaign with the team's first two-time MVP winner, and the second title in franchise history. Superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is an overwhleming favorite to take home the Michael Jordan Trophy again this season, and while the Thunder won't have an easy path to winning or reaching the NBA Finals, securing the No. 1 seed certainly helps.

OKC's next chance to grab the top spot in the West comes on March 8, when the group meets the LA Clippers. If the Gilgeous-Alexander and company beat LA, there is a chance Daigneault elects to rest key players in the team's final two games.