OKC Thunder Must Take Care of Business vs. Warriors

Saturday night will not have the same buzz as the ABC clashes between the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder used to generate. Though it is still a big one for the Thunder.

Sitting at 49-15, the Oklahoma City Thunder owns a 2.5 game cushion on the San Antonio Spurs for the top spot in the Western Conference. The Thunder are seeking their third straight No. 1 overall seed in the conference, having won their last four games, turning in an 8-2 record over their last ten games. After pulling out a 25-point comeback over the L.A. Clippers, the Spurs have won three straight to the tune of a 9-1 mark across their last ten games.

This game on Saturday night tips off a four-game home stand which spans nine days as each contest features a pair of playoff teams going at it –– including three NBA title contenders marching into the Paycom Center once this Warriors contest is behind Oklahoma City.

Before diving into high-profile matchups against the Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves - the Thunder must first take care of business against the Golden State Warriors.

Sure, the Bricktown Ballers are still short-handed, being without All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, starting big man Isaiah Hartenstein, Rising Star Ajay Mitchell, and Defensive ace Alex Caruso. They still have a deeper and more talented roster than the Bay Area Ballers.

The Warriors are without Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, with key names like Kristaps Porzingis tabbed as questionable.

Oklahoma City, led by superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, must put the Warriors to bed early in this game and extend the Thunder's winning streak to five games. With one of the hardest schedules coming out of the All-Star break and three daunting tests ahead, Oklahoma City can not afford to drop this contest to a play-in foe.

The most exciting aspect to watch in this game is Gilgeous-Alexander's chase of NBA Legend Wilt Chamberlain. The Thunder superstar has scored 20-plus points in 124 straight games, tonight would mark 125, one game shy of tying Chamberlain's record of 126 straight games of scoring 20-or-more points.

Jan 2, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Game Information

Date: March 7

Matchup: OKC Thunder (49-15) vs. Golden State Warriors (32-30)

Time: 07:30 PM CT

Location: Paycom Center –– Oklahoma City, OK

TV: ABC

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

The Thunder will have to lean not just on the reigning NBA MVP but the role players who have stepped up for over a month while Oklahoma City has been short handed. Some timely triples by Isaiah Joe and Jared McCain, rim finishes from Cason Wallace and a big night from Holmgren should be more than enough to put the Warriors away.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this game against the Golden State Warriors and this entire season for the Bricktown Ballers.