OKC Thunder Nearly Fully Healthy for Cup Matchup

The Thunder are set to face off against the San Antonio Spurs tonight in Las Vegas, hoping to see better results than last year's NBA Cup slate.

Last season, Oklahoma City cruised to the Cup finals, though they eventually fell to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in blowout fashion. This year, they'll need to beat a scrappy Spurs squad to punch their ticket to the Finals, where they would face either the Knicks or Magic.

Luckily for OKC, those odds are in their favor. They currently stand at an NBA-best 24-1, seeing historic output across the board as they've tied the 2015-16 Warriors' 25-game start.

The Thunder defense has continued to level up, and the offense has been carried by reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as co-stars in Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams.

Despite their success, OKC hasn't yet been fully healthy this season, seeing long stretches of missing important players. Though they're close to being able to field their ideal rotation.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Spurs ahead of tonight’s Cup Semifinals:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Isaiah Joe — Out: Left knee contusion

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

San Antonio Spurs injuries:

Harrison Ingram — Out: G League

David Jones Garcia — Available

Kyle Mangas — Out: G League

Victor Wembanyama — Probable: Left calf strain

The Thunder’s injury report is as short as it’s been all season, with several high-level contributors coming off the list for tonight’s game.

Isaiah Hartenstein has been cleared to play after dealing with a soleus strain for a few weeks, and Cason Wallace has missed the report entirely after leaving Wednesday’s Cup quarterfinals game with an injury.

For the first time all season, Oklahoma City will finally play a game with their full-strength starting five.

Accounting for Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic being out indefinitely for the time being, Isaiah Joe is now the only rotational player on the report, and he’s out dealing with a knee contusion.

The Spurs are relatively healthy as well, getting superstar Victor Wembanyama back from a 12-game hiatus. He played 12 games before suffering a calf strain, averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 3.6 blocks, and will now make his return versus OKC.

San Antonio will only be missing players on G League designation.

The Thunder and Spurs tip off at 8 p.m. CT from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.