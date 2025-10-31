OKC Thunder on Nikola Topic 'We Have His Back'
At Thursday's shoot-around, Sam Presti walked over to reporters to give an update on Rookie Guard Nikola Topic. The No.12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft underwent a testicular procedure following the team's first preseason game, which Presti informed the media was a necessary biopsy. The test revealed that Topic had been and had begun chemotherapy treatments.
Ahead of that night's game against the Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault detailed how Topic is doing and how the team is handling this news.
"He's doing great, given the circumstances, which is unsurprising. Sam mentioned it today at shootaround. At 20 years old, he's more equipped with maturity and discipline and toughness to handle a situation like this than he is. And then, our locker room. I don't want to speak for any locker room. There's no locker room that I believe in that's more equipped to encourage and support somebody through something like this than our locker room," Daigneault said. "So we've got his back. He knows that he's around, he's been around, but will continue to be around. Everybody will do the best they can. But we're very confident in the person, the prognosis and in the environment.""
The Oklahoma City Thunder locker room is built from Sam Presti's motto of drafting people first, players second. They have a unique group that will be able to lift up and support their teammate in a trying time.
"What we do with the team, and especially in a situation like this, is a very private matter that becomes public because we're in the NBA. I'll keep all that private. But what I will say is the instincts of our players, the authenticity of our players and the character of our players, that's what they lean on in all unfamiliar situations. If it is unfamiliar to someone," The Thunder head coach detailed. "That's why I'm so confident the environment around Nikola as he goes through this. Our locker room is amazing in all situations, and they'll rise to this, just like he'll rise to this."
That sentiment was shared by Isaiah Hartenstein and Isaiah Joe following Thursday's game against the Washington Wizards.
"I think for us, the main thing is just being supportive. He's been with us for the last two years and has been a great part of our team. Even when he's hurt, it was always good seeing him around. I think for us, as a team, is just rallying behind him. I think that's what makes our team special," Hartenstein explained. "Sam brings in these people that no matter what someone is going through, we're going to be there for each other. That's the biggest thing. We're just going to keep supporting him and go from there."
This a difficult time for Topic, his love ones, friends and family as well as teammates. The Thunder understand their role of helping lift up their rookie.
"Hart said it. Just being there for him, checking in on him. He's human. He's going through something. As long as we can have his back and getting through it. Help warm his heart through it all and let him know he's not in this thing alone," Joe said sharing the stage with Hartenstein.
This strong support system in place for Topic is a great thing for him in this process.