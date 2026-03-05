OKC Thunder Overcome Back-to-Back Woes With Win in New York

Oklahoma City secured an impressive win in New York to end a season-long streak of misfortune.

Heading into Wednesday night’s game in Madison Square Garden, the Thunder were looking to finish off their road trip on a high note and get a quality win over an Eastern Conference contender. While the Thunder entered the game as favorites and have mostly dominated their matchups with the Knicks in recent years, this season’s history wasn’t on their side.

Before Wednesday’s win, the Thunder had gone 0-5 in road games on the second night of a back-to-back. While that record didn’t necessarily spell trouble for the Thunder overall, given that there are no back-to-backs in the playoffs, it was still quite an oddity with how dominant Oklahoma City has been throughout this season.

Of those five losses, four were by single digits, and the two most recent came with Oklahoma City sitting out a majority of its rotation. While the Thunder’s struggles on the second night of a back-to-back, particularly on the road, are common for teams, it was simply a bit absurd to see a team of Oklahoma City’s caliber unable to capture a win in that situation until March.

It was also a stark difference from the Thunder’s success in those situations last season. In 2024-25, Oklahoma City went 5-2 in road games on the second night of a back-to-back.

Now 1-5 this season, the Thunder haven’t been playing up to their standards in these matchups throughout the season, blowing double-digit leads in three of the five losses. That trend appeared on track to continue on Wednesday as Oklahoma City allowed the Knicks to take a lead going into the fourth quarter after leading by as much as 15.

Of course, the Thunder were finally able to overcome their struggles and get to the finish line with a win in this situation, in one of their most impressive wins of the season. With a win now in the books, Oklahoma City should have some more confidence in these situations moving forward.

To finish out the season, the Thunder still have three back-to-backs remaining on the schedule, with two of those featuring road games on the second half. Considering how tight the race for the top record in the West and the league is, the Thunder will need all of the wins they can get, and finding ways to win on back-to-backs could be the difference in securing home-court advantage for the entire postseason.