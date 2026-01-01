OKC Thunder Reveal Starters Against Portland Trail Blazers

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Portland Trail Blazers in the Thunder's annual New Year's Eve contest. The Bricktown Ballers are 13-4 on this Holiday as it has been a staple in Oklahoma City since the team relocated from Seattle.

In this contest, the OKC Thunder are hoping to end the home stand strong having already won two straight in sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks earlier this week. The Portland Trail Blazers stand in their way of a 3-1 four game home stint in this Holiday affair.

Oklahoma City is short handed in this affair missing two key members of their front court in starting center Isaiah Hartenstein and key reserve big man Jaylin Williams. This is going to force the Thunder to not only continue to tweak their starting lineup but play small against a Portland Trail Blazer's squad that will lean on Donovan Clingan in this matchup.

The Thunder are also without Ousman Dieng, Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic but they aren't the only side of this tilt banged up.

Portland is down Jerami Grant, Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson, Blake Wesley and of course Matisse Thybulle. Kris Murray is tabbed as questionable entering today but was upgraded to available following pregame warm ups.

The Trail Blazers did hand the Oklahoma City Thunder one of their five losses on the year, but that was in Oregon on the second night of a road-road back-to-back for the Thunder. Since then, the Bricktown Ballers have blown out these Trail Blazers twice, ending the regular season series between the two foes tonight inside the Paycom Center. Portland is attempting to salvage a split of the season series, while the Thunder wants the win in a 3-1 fashion.

30 Minutes before tip off each side released their staring lineup for this last game of the 2025 calendar year, one that has been very kind to Oklahoma City. Back in June, the Thunder won their first NBA Championship and has started this season red-hot with the best record in the NBA at 28-5.

Nov 30, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) stands with teammates during the singing of the national anthem before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Cason Wallace, G

Lu Dort, F

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, C

Portland Trail Blazers Starting Lineup

Shaedon Sharpe, G

Sidy Cissoko, G

Toumani Camara, F

Deni Avdija, F

Donovan Clingan, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder has to take advantage of this schedule softening up to close the year and tip off the New Year and it starts with this final game of the home stand before jetting to the West Coast for a mini two-game road trip starting on Friday against the Golden State Warriors and closing on Sunday in Phoenix against the Suns.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder season as they usher in a New Year with hopes of being crowned back-to-back Champions. The first time the NBA has handed the Larry O'Brien trophy to a repeat winner since the 2018 Golden State Warriors.