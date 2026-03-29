OKC Thunder Roll Out Traditional Starting Lineup vs. Knicks

Every game the rest of the way has a strong argument to be in the must-win category for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The team is fully healthy for the first time all season the only player tabbed out is Thomas Sorber who is ruled out for the entire season with a torn ACL suffered this Summer following the 2025 NBA Draft.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have not had their preffered starting lineup –– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein –– available to them in a home game since Dec. 28 against the Philadelphia 76ers. This season has been littered with injuries and players going in and out of the rotation. Still, the OKC Thunder sit with the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference due to their league-best 58-16 record. Winners of nine of their last ten games, the OKC Thunder are trying to navigate this home stand which features a critical back to back and a date with the Lakers bookended by tanking clubs.

Oklahoma City is taking on the New York Knicks for the second and final time this regular season. Their first matchup in Madison Square Garden went down to the wire and featured a last second attempt to send the game to overtime clank off the rim for the Knicks.

Now, New York is healthy with Mitchell Robinson back in the fold who can change the dynamic of this one. The Thunder's fully healthy rotation changed the math as well on nhow this game will unfold. These are two bonafide contenders in a possible NBA Finals preview. A game that will be must-see for all NBA fans and plastered on National TV showcased on NBC and Peacock.

Mar 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles in front of New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks Starting Lineup

Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

New York Knicks Starting Lineup

Jalen Brunson, G

Josh Hart, G

OG Anunoby, F

Mikal Bridges, F

Karl-Anthony Towns, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to sweep the regular season series with the New York Knicks, as they did a year ago and move on to tomorrow's clash with the Pistons. The Thunder will need to survive this home back to back set in order to stave off the San Antonio Spurs to capture the Thunder's third straight No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.