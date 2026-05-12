OKC Thunder, Lakers Stick With Starting Lineups in Game 4

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semi Finals. The OKC Thunder are on the verge of getting the brooms out in a sweep of the biggest brand in basketball. This would be a historic win for the Thunder, marking their first ever sweep past the second round of NBA basketball in franchise history.

Oklahoma City has yet to trail by more than nine points in this postseason with a perfect 7-0 record during the NBA Playoffs after sweeping the first round of the NBA Playoffs for the third straight season, making quick work of the Phoenix Suns.

The Thunder have blown past the Purple and Gold to this point in teh series, knocking out the Lakers with a pair of 18 point victories in Oklahoma City before getting a 23 point win on Saturday as the series shifted to Los Angeles.

Oklahoma City is still without All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, who has not stepped on the hardwood since the second half of the second game of the Thunder's series against the Suns. Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has not made his debut in the NBA Playoffs yet, with both having not played in this series and still ruled out for this Game 4 meeting.

Each side has stuck with the same starting five during this series and neither head coach elected to shake things up ahead of this potential close out affair. The Oklahoma City Thunder have slid Ajay Mitchell into the Williams role where he has enjoyed a coming out party to this point in the NBA postseason.

The Lakers remain successful in defending Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexanderbut that is the lone area of success so far against the Bricktown Ballers.

OKC Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup Game 4

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Ajay Mitchell, G

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup

Austin Reaves, G

Marcus Smart, G

LeBron James, F

Rui Hachimura, F

Deandre Ayton, C

If needed, the Oklahoma City Thunder will battle the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 on Wednesday night inside the Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City. That game would be slated for 8:30 PM CT on ESPN should the Purple and Gold stave off a sweep in Monday's contest.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this contest as the Oklahoma City Thunder look to make history.