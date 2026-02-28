Chet Holmgren Instrumental In Thunder's Overtime Victory Against Nuggets

In incredibly physical, playoff-like atmospheres, the best players stand out when times call for it. Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren did just that in the team's 127-121 overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets Friday night, tallying a career-high in the thrilling victory.

Holmgren scored just 15 points on eight shot attempts on the night, but grabbed a career-best 21 rebounds, assisted on three made shots, picked up one steal and blocked three shots on the night. The Gonzaga product was everywhere on the defensive side of the ball, while filling in on the offensive side when time called for it.

In overtime, Holmgren scored four points, grabbing three rebounds and blocking a shot. He was able to run in transition at a dire point in the game, looking up at the right moment to find a streaking Isaiah Joe in the three-point corner to knock down a monumental shot to give OKC a seven-point lead.

The possession after that play, the block he recorded was another point of momentum in a game that was filled with swinging moments. A lob was thrown up to an apparent open Braun, but Holmgren had other plans, changing direction to swat the dunk attempt, and after being docked for a foul on the floor, it was ruled clean after review.

This stretch in overtime was more impressive than the numbers show, as star teammates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, making his first appearance since the beginning of February, and Isaiah Hartenstein were on minutes restrictions that sat them out of the extra period. Despite the adversity the team faced through on-court occurrences and the path to getting healthy, Holmgren and company led OKC to an impressive win.

Winning basketball has defined the season Holmgren has had, with moments like this being spread throughout the year, despite missing some of his star teammates. His performances and total effort on both sides of the court has earned him his first All-Star nod and potential awards down the line this year.

His head coach, Mark Daigneault, had high praise for his third-year big man after the game.

"He's just a monster, guy's just a winner, and I think we've seen that from the jump. But that's just what he is,” Daigneault said in the postgame presser.

On getting his career-high in rebounds, Holmgren said that he puts a lot into his body in and out of the season. His work has paid off in a career year for the 23-year-old.

Whether it is blocking shots, grabbing rebounds, or scoring, Holmgren does what it takes to play winning basketball.